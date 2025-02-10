Bidmii and Hyyve Partner to Help Canadian Home Sellers Maximize Property Value

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyyve, Canada’s first technology-driven real estate marketplace where agents compete upfront for listings, has announced a strategic partnership with Bidmii, a leading home improvement platform that ensures secure payments for renovations. This collaboration provides Hyyve sellers with direct access to verified contractors, helping them make value-boosting improvements before listing their homes.

Through this integration, Hyyve sellers can seamlessly connect with renovation professionals via the Hyyve Home Services Marketplace, powered by Bidmii. Whether making minor cosmetic updates or undertaking larger renovations, sellers can prepare their properties with confidence, knowing payments are held securely in trust. This initiative enhances home marketability, helping sellers secure stronger offers and faster sales.

“This partnership with Bidmii allows us to further streamline the home-selling process by giving sellers trusted access to top contractors,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. “With agents bidding for listings on Hyyve and sellers now able to enhance their home’s value through seamless renovations, we’re creating a fully integrated ecosystem designed for smarter, more profitable sales.”

Bidmii simplifies the way homeowners, realtors, landlords, and property management companies hire and pay for renovation services, eliminating financial risk and ensuring transparency in every project. Unlike traditional contractor searches that lack accountability, Bidmii secures payments, verifies reviews, and provides a seamless project management experience.

“Partnering with Hyyve aligns perfectly with our mission to make home improvements safer and more efficient,” said Jon Christensen, CEO of Bidmii. “Now, Hyyve sellers have direct access to trusted contractors who can enhance their property’s appeal, helping them sell faster and for more.”

The Hyyve Home Services Marketplace is expanding beyond renovations to include additional essential services such as mortgages, legal support, insurance, and home inspections. The Bidmii integration will launch in Q2 2025, further strengthening both platforms as leaders in real estate and home improvement innovation.

About Hyyve

Hyyve.ca is a real estate marketplace transforming how Canadians sell homes by enabling agents to bid for listings. Sellers benefit from more control, upfront cash options, and the ability to select the right agent for their needs. Through technology-driven solutions and strategic partnerships, Hyyve is redefining the real estate experience.

About Bidmii

Bidmii.com is a secure platform that connects homeowners, realtors, landlords, and property management companies with contractors, making home improvements simpler and more transparent. By holding payments in trust and streamlining project management, Bidmii eliminates financial risk and ensures a seamless renovation process that homeowners can trust.

