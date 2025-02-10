Vegetable Oils Industry Report 2025: Vegetable Oils Market to Benefit from Biofuel Demand and Rising Health Consciousness - Palm Oil and Soybean Oil Lead Growth

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetable Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vegetable oil market is influenced by diverse factors including dietary trends, health research, and global economic conditions. Health trends have significantly shifted toward the consumption of oils with a higher proportion of unsaturated fats, such as olive oil and those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are associated with various health benefits. Conversely, oils high in saturated fats, like palm oil, face scrutiny and reduced consumption in markets with a high awareness of cardiovascular health issues.
Additionally, the sustainability of oil production has come under the spotlight. Issues such as deforestation and the environmental impact of oilseed cultivation, particularly for palm oil, have led to increased regulatory scrutiny and a push towards more sustainable practices, including the certification of sustainable oil products.
The growth in the vegetable oil market is driven by several factors, including advancements in agricultural technology, expanding uses in various industries, and evolving consumer preferences. Technological improvements in seed genetics and farming practices have increased oil yields and improved the quality of the oil, making the production process more efficient and environmentally sustainable. These advances help meet the growing global demand and address concerns over the environmental impact of oil production. Furthermore, the broadening applications of vegetable oils in industries such as biofuels, beauty products, and biodegradable plastics are propelling market growth.
Consumer behavior is also a key driver, with a growing preference for healthier and more sustainably produced oils influencing both the types of oils demanded and the ways in which they are marketed and distributed. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, the market for vegetable oils is adjusting to these trends by enhancing product offerings to include organic and non-GMO options, which are gaining traction globally.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories
- An Overview of the Global Market for Vegetable Oils
- Market Highlights
- Key Challenges & Constraints
- Consumption in Asia-Pacific (including China) Augurs Well for Future Growth
- Production Landscape
- Oilseeds Production
- Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops
- Vegetable Oils Production
- Palm Oil
- Soybean Oil
- Sunflowerseed Oil
- Olive Oil Production
- Competitive Landscape
- Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation
- Competitive Scenario in the Palm Oil Market: Asian Producers Dominate the Market
- Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
- Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
- Key Competitive Traits
- Recent Market Activity
- Vegetable Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Vegetable Oils
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils
- Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in Vegetable Oils
- Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola
- Growing Health Consciousness & Demand for Convenience Foods
- Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes
- Increasing Product Diversity & Broad Range of New Options
- Vegetable Oil Companies Offering more Healthful Options amid the Pandemic
- Biofuels: The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils
- Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
- Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in Biofuel Sector
- Vegetable Oils Aim to Widen Role in Industrial Applications
- Established Role of Vegetable Oils in Personal Care Applications
- Palm Oil: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Diverse Food and Non-Food Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand
- RSPO's Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity & Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry
- Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO
- Increasing R&D Emphasis Elevates Prospects of Soybean Oil against Competing Oils
- New Generation Soya Bean Oil Formulations Come to the Fore
- Rising Adoption in Food Service Sector Boosts Uptake of Canola Oil
- Robust Image of Sunflower Oil as a Healthy Alternative to TFAs Spurs Demand
- Backed by Incredible Nutritional Benefits, Coconut Oil to Sustain Momentum
- Despite Being the Most Expensive of All Vegetable Oils, Olive Oil Continues to Experience High Demand
- Health and Environmental Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil
- Demographic Trends Strongly Favor Future Growth in World Vegetable Oil Market
- Growing Population
- Urban Sprawl
- Large Middle Class Segment
- Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities
- Innovations & Research Findings Strengthen Market Prospects
- Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Oilseed & Vegetable Oil Output
- R&D Efforts Enable the Launch of Zero Trans-Fats Oils
- Ohio State University Study Reveals Potential Heart Health & Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels
- Italian Researchers Identify Positive Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Meat Lipids Digestion
- Cargill & BASF Develop Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA
- Dow Rolls Out Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications
- Steep Rise in Prices Emerges as a Major Challenge
- Rising Concerns Over GMO Contamination: A Major Issue
- Oils Derived from Non-Traditional Sources: An Emerging Threat
- Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan
- Chemical & Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils
- Vegetable Oils: Product Classification
- Edible Vegetable Oils: Production Process
- Processing Methods
