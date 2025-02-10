Automated Microbiological Testing: The Future of Healthcare Diagnostics with AI and PCR Innovations

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests was valued at US$6.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.







Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized



Automated and rapid microbiological tests represent a significant advancement in the field of microbiology, providing faster and more accurate detection of microorganisms compared to traditional methods. These tests leverage advanced technologies such as molecular biology, immunology, and biochemistry to identify bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens. Automated systems integrate robotics and sophisticated software to handle samples, perform assays, and interpret results with minimal human intervention, drastically reducing the time required for microbiological analysis from days to hours or even minutes. Rapid microbiological tests are crucial in various applications, including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and beverage safety, and environmental monitoring, where timely and precise identification of pathogens is essential for maintaining health and safety standards.



Technological advancements have been pivotal in enhancing the capabilities of automated and rapid microbiological tests. Innovations in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and mass spectrometry have significantly improved the sensitivity, specificity, and speed of microbial detection.

Additionally, the development of point-of-care (POC) testing devices and portable diagnostic tools has facilitated on-site testing, enabling immediate decision-making in critical settings such as hospitals, outbreak areas, and production facilities. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into these systems has further optimized data analysis, allowing for real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. These technological improvements have expanded the utility and accessibility of rapid microbiological tests, making them indispensable tools in modern microbiology.



The growth in the automated and rapid microbiological tests market is driven by several factors. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing need for prompt and accurate diagnostics have significantly increased the demand for rapid testing solutions. In the healthcare sector, the emphasis on reducing hospital-acquired infections and improving patient outcomes has led to the widespread adoption of automated microbiological testing systems. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries also rely heavily on these tests for ensuring the sterility and quality of products, driven by stringent regulatory requirements.

Additionally, the food and beverage industry uses rapid microbiological tests to ensure safety and compliance with health standards. Technological advancements, such as the miniaturization of devices and the development of user-friendly interfaces, have made these tests more accessible to a broader range of users. Government initiatives and funding aimed at improving public health infrastructure and response capabilities further support market growth. These factors, combined with continuous innovations in diagnostic technologies, are propelling the expansion of the automated and rapid microbiological tests market.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.



Segments:

Application (GC/CRT (Clinical), AISS (Clinical), ABCS (Clinical), SIRT (Clinical), ATS (Clinical), Other Applications (Clinical), Non-Clinical)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the GC/CRT (Clinical) Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8%. The AISS (Clinical) Application segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $1.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 77 major companies featured in this Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market report include:

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Biocartis NV

Biomerica, Inc.

AutoGenomics, Inc.

BioControl Systems, Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics LLC

BIT Analytical Instruments

Biosystems S.A.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 489 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests: An Introduction

Enabling Technologies of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests

Clinical Applications of Automated & Rapid Microbiological Tests

Applications in Non-Clinical Investigations

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future

Clinical Applications Lead the Global Market for Automated and Rapid Microbiological Testing

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation to Clinical Testing Practices

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests

Lab Automation Trend Augurs Well for Microbiological Testing Labs

Traditional Approaches Give Way to Modern Automated Microbiology Systems

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Demand for Rapid Microbiology Testing

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Global Prevalence of COPD: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by Age Group

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases, Driving Opportunities for Automated Microbiology Tests

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Most Polluted Countries Worldwide: Average PM2.5 concentration

Sustained Threat of HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Need for Rapid Microbiological Testing

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis

Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight against Bacteremia

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: A Boon for Rapid Microbiological Testing Market

Biotechnology: A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests

Healthcare Needs of the World's Aging Population: Potential Opportunity in Store

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand for Automated Microbiological Testing

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential.

Technological Advancements to Drive the Automated Microbiology Testing Market

Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Rapid Microbiological Testing

Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Global Food Safety Testing Market Breakdown (in %) by Segment

Rapid and Automated Tests Emerge as an Attractive Solution

Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid Microbiological Testing

Automation of Food Microbiology Labs

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies

Rapid Microbial Testing in Dairy Industry

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market

Rapid Microbiological Testing Gains Significance in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Importance of Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharma Laboratories

Key RMM Technologies for Pharmaceutical Industry

Adoption of Rapid Methods for QC Microbiology in Biopharmaceuticals

Advancements in Rapid Microbiological Testing for Pharmaceutical Industry

Rapid Microbial Testing for Regenerative Medicine: An Emerging Space

Rapid Microbiological Methods and the Regulatory Environment in Drug Development Industry

FDA's Requirements for Validation of RMM

EMA's Guidance on Use of RMMs for Water Testing

Rapid Microbial Testing Emerges as an Important Means for Quality Control of Advanced Therapies

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Rapid Microbial Testing Tools

Antimicrobial Vulnerability Testing and Identification of Microbial strains

Role of Microscopy in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Rising Prominence of NAAT-Driven AST

Economic Factors Promise Growth for Rapid AST

Rapid Technologies Gain Momentum in Environment Testing Field

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Key Issues Confronting the Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5081j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment