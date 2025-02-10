Merlin Printing Adds Canon varioPRINT iX Sheetfed Inkjet Technology to Help Their Customers Grow Their Business

BOCA RATON, FL., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin Printing Inc., a leading Amityville, NY-based full-service printing company with a proud 60-year history, announces a strategic investment in its future: the acquisition of the powerful Canon varioPRINT iX3200 sheetfed inkjet press. This addition underscores Merlin's commitment to providing exceptional printing solutions and helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals.

Since its inception, Merlin Printing has embraced innovation. From its early days, the company consistently adapted to meet evolving customer needs. Their motto, “Our Business is to Help You Grow Your Business” exemplifies this dedication to the success of their customers.

The varioPRINT iX3200 significantly expands Merlin's capabilities, enabling them to offer a wider range of high-quality print solutions, including:

Targeted Direct Mail: Personalized messaging and data-driven insights for strong ROI.

Personalized messaging and data-driven insights for strong ROI. Streamlined Transactional Printing: Timely and accurate statements, invoices, and customized documents.

Timely and accurate statements, invoices, and customized documents. High-Quality Book Printing: High-quality production for short-run novels, academic texts, and children's books, with on-demand printing options.

In addition, Merlin leverages the capabilities of the varioPRINT iX3200 to cater to specific industry needs, including:

Higher Education: Eye-catching student recruitment materials, high-quality alumni communications, and course materials.

Eye-catching student recruitment materials, high-quality alumni communications, and course materials. Healthcare: Educational patient brochures, visually appealing physician marketing materials, and pharmaceutical marketing materials.

Educational patient brochures, visually appealing physician marketing materials, and pharmaceutical marketing materials. Real Estate: From eye-catching property brochures and personalized direct mail campaigns to large format signage and window clings, Merlin offers a complete suite of printing solutions for real estate professionals. Their high-speed inkjet printing ensures quick turnaround times, while their in-house signage capabilities provide a seamless and convenient experience for all real estate marketing needs.

"The varioPRINT iX3200 represents a significant investment in our future," said Steven Vid, President, Merlin Printing. "It allows us to offer our customers customized, high-quality print offerings that help them meet their goals and grow their business," Steven said.

“Merlin Printing's story is one of continuous adaptation and growth. From its roots in traditional printing services to its current embrace of cutting-edge inkjet technology, the company has always remained committed to providing its customers with the solutions they need to succeed. With Steven Vid at the helm and a team dedicated to innovation, Merlin Printing is poised to thrive for many years to come,” said Tonya Powers, Director, Customer Marketing — Production, Canon U.S.A.

Looking to Grow Your Business? Contact Merlin Printing Inc.

Are you looking for a reliable printing partner who can help you grow your business? Contact Merlin today to learn how they can help you grow your business. MerlinPrinting.com | Contact: Steven Vid, President, Merlin Printing Inc. | 631.842.6666

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon production inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon U.S.A. is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com.

###

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. varioPRINT is a registered trademark and trademark of Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.