Global Kosher Foods Market Set to Reach USD 82.55 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2035 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kosher foods market is expected to grow from over 2025 to USD 44.40 billion in 2025. Its market value has been forecasted to reach USD 82.55 billion by the end of 2035. For the period 2025 to 2035, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is predicted to be a significant 6.8%, compared with a relatively steady 6.8% CAGR experienced by the market from 2020 to 2024.

Kosher foods, those which adhere to the Jewish dietary laws known as kashrut, have become popular in diverse markets beyond that of its believers because they are perceived to be healthy and free from allergens, coupled with growing demand among conscious health customers. Foods that satisfy the strict requirements of kashrut are both sound and holy in Jewish Law, hence their demand in different markets all over the globe.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Demand for Healthy, Allergy-Free Products: The global consumer is becoming more health-conscious, and demand for healthy, allergen-free foods is increasing. Kosher products are perceived as more natural and healthier, hence their wide adoption. Moreover, the increasing interest in gluten-free and other specialty diets has further boosted the demand for kosher foods.

Regional Insights into the Kosher Foods Market

Countries CAGR 2025 to 2035 United States 6.2 % Germany 4.2 % China 5.3 %

Key Takeaways from the Kosher Foods Market

Kosher food is gaining acceptance across continents beyond the Jewish group because of health-conscious and allergy-free consumer demand.

The increasing Jewish and Muslim populations are the major growth factors of this market.

Growing demand for kosher foods, particularly from locally sourced and ethically produced sources.

The meat segment dominates the market, contributing 46% of the market share in 2025.

Supermarkets are the leading distribution channel, holding a 33% share in 2025.



“As consumer appetites for authentic, ethically sourced nourishment intensify, kosher products are progressively captivating a more expansive demographic, extending well beyond conventional religious cohorts. The meat segment persists as the principal catalyst of market growth, while supermarkets remain the foremost conduit for distribution.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Kosher Foods Market

Increasing Urbanization: Urban populations, particularly in emerging markets, are fueling demand for convenient, accessible kosher food products.

Younger generations, who value health and authenticity, increasingly embrace kosher foods for their perceived benefits. Premium and Natural Food Trends: The growing consumer demand for premium, organic, and natural foods is positively impacting the kosher food market. Most kosher products typically meet these criteria.

The greater adoption of gluten-free diets by health-oriented consumers drives growth in kosher food products, which is naturally gluten-free. Increased Availability of Kosher Products: The expansion of retail channels, including online platforms and supermarkets, enhances the accessibility of kosher foods to a wider audience.

Challenges Faced by the Kosher Foods Market

Limited Availability of Certified Producers: Limited availability of certified producers and experts in such regions can restrain the growth rate of the kosher food market for the increasing needs of consumers in those regions.

In areas where there are both Jewish and Muslim populations, kosher foods compete with halal-certified products, which may reduce market share, especially when the availability of halal food is more widespread. Changing Consumer Preferences: With a rise in veganism and plant-based diets, demand for kosher meat products, which dominate the market, is likely to decline, thus posing a challenge to kosher food producers who rely considerably on their sales.

Competitive Landscape of the Kosher Foods Market

Several major players are innovating and expanding in the kosher food market. Companies are diversifying their products to include organic, gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based kosher options as a response to the growing trends in dietary preferences and health-consciousness. To ensure quality and authenticity, businesses are investing heavily in acquiring and retaining certifications from reputable kosher certification bodies.

Key Companies in the Kosher Foods Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Blommer Chocolate Company

BASF SE

Brooklyn Cookie Company LLC

Ice Chips Candy, LLC

Eden Foods, Inc.

Nestle SA



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

By bean species, methods industry has been categorized into Culinary Products, Snacks and Savory, Bakery and Confectionery Products and Meat

By Distribution Channel:

By distribution channel, industry has been categorized into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores and Online Stores

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, South Asia, Asia, New Zealand and Australia

