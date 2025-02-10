FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) Announces Second Washington, D.C. White House Correspondent, Alison Steinberg.

Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., has named Alison Steinberg as its Second White House Correspondent. FSBN and LindellTV welcomed Ms. Steinberg to the Company's Washington, D.C. News Bureau. The Company believes Ms. Steinberg will make a great addition to its current Chief White House Correspondent, Cara Castronuova. Ms. Steinberg will be covering and reporting on the ground from the White House.

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lindell stated, “We’re so excited to welcome Alison Steinberg to our great platform and D.C. Bureau news team. Our viewers will receive an inside, personal look at White House press coverage like never before. Ms. Steinberg will provide unafraid, hard-hitting, inciteful and competent reporting while delivering unbiased breaking news stories from the White House that other networks refuse to report. LindellTV is also adding additional select personnel; look for those exciting announcements soon. ”

About Alison Steinberg

From professional Hollywood makeup artist to political pundit, Alison’s passion for patriotism pulled her out from behind the camera after gaining widespread attention with viral videos that resonated with millions. Her boldness and desire to speak out on topics that were once considered unpopular, led to an opportunity which allowed Alison to host her own national news talk show. Alison continues to inform and inspire her audience as she seeks to unveil the truth in a witty and captivating manner.

White House Correspondent Alison Steinberg said, “God has mysterious ways of guiding our paths! After several personal struggles, and a move across the country, I continued to seek the Lord’s guidance for the next chapter in my life. I was recently connected with Mike Lindell who offered to have me join his team at Lindell TV. I’m so honored to announce that I will now be on the ground, giving live news updates from D.C. In this era of fake news, I’m eager and excited to bring truth and shine light into the darkness!”

ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV strive to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, bias corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting is now a major contributor in media. The next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration, LindellTV is on the grow nationwide and changing the news landscape in Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets (OTC: Pink) that heads up FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on the LindellTV Network.

GET VOCL SOCIAL! Our App for those on the go and who need to know!

VOCL SOCIAL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! Because on VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL Social users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

MIKE LINDELL

www.LindellTV.com

investor@fsbn.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of FSBN and Mike Lindell Media Corp within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. FSBN believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, the number and size of competitors and the mix of products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward- looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s programming, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism and the risks related to the transition to a new management team.