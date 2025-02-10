The Disruptive Impact of Autonomous Vehicles - AV Market Supporting Technologies and ICT Infrastructure Analysis 2025-2030: Key Strategy Initiatives by Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Players

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level, Powertrain Type, Components, Supporting Technologies and ICT Infrastructure 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the autonomous vehicle (AV) market, forecasting its growth across different segments and regions from 2025 to 2030. It provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies.

The report covers:

Market segments: Hardware, software, services, and emerging technologies.

Vehicle types: Personal, shared, rental, ICE, EV, and hybrid.

The Disruptive Impact of AVs

AVs are set to revolutionize the automotive industry, impacting everything from personal transportation and public transit to commercial fleets and insurance practices.

This disruption will intensify as vehicles become more autonomous, evolving from human-controlled to fully automated systems. AVs are expected to become the foundation of "transportation as a service" globally.

The report also examines the disruption caused by electric vehicles (EVs) and their impact on the automotive supply chain, consumer perception, and vehicle lifecycle management.

Factors Driving AV Growth

The AV market is poised for rapid growth, driven by factors like cost reduction, safety improvements, and evolving consumer attitudes. Government initiatives, such as the U.S. Department of Transportation's Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan, are also playing a key role in fostering AV adoption.

Global Developments

The report highlights global efforts to advance AV technology, with countries like China and South Korea making significant investments in research and infrastructure development.

The US is home to many leading AV companies like Tesla, Waymo, and Cruise, driving innovation in areas like AI, sensor technology, and software development. However, the Chinese government is heavily investing in AV technology and infrastructure, aiming to become a global leader in the field.

Consumer Benefits

AVs offer numerous benefits to consumers, including lower transportation costs, increased accessibility, and opportunities for ride-sharing and fractional ownership. These benefits are expected to significantly impact traditional automakers and the overall automotive industry ecosystem.

Consumer benefits go beyond private ownership as ride sharing via so called "robo-taxis" is becoming increasingly popular within certain geographic locations.

Challenges and Opportunities

While public trust and safety concerns remain, the AV market is moving beyond the early adopter phase. The report takes into consideration current challenges, such as existing sensor technology can struggle in adverse weather conditions and may have difficulty accurately perceiving complex or unpredictable environments.

Overcoming these and other challenges will require collaboration between automakers, technology companies, policymakers, and the public. By addressing these hurdles, the autonomous vehicle industry can pave the way for a future where self-driving cars revolutionize transportation, making it safer, more efficient, and more accessible for all.

The biggest opportunity is for autonomous vehicles to gain development and adoption scale. Currently, developing and deploying autonomous vehicle technology is expensive, which can limit its accessibility and affordability for consumers. Scaling up production and achieving mass adoption of autonomous vehicles will require significant investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, and support systems.

Due to these challenges and other factors, widespread adoption is anticipated by 2030.

Connected Vehicles and AVs

The report also explores the convergence of connected vehicles and AVs, both of which rely on IoT technologies and advanced connectivity solutions. This convergence will lead to new in-vehicle experiences and applications for passengers.

Commercial Applications

The report highlights the growing use of AVs in commercial fleets, particularly in the shipping and trucking industries. Heavy haul trucking is identified as a key area for AV adoption.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the autonomous vehicle market, its potential impact, and the factors driving its growth. It offers valuable insights for stakeholders across the automotive ecosystem, including manufacturers, technology providers, policymakers, and consumers.

Report Benefits:

Obtain forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market from 2025-2030. The forecasts are provided for the overall market, as well as for individual components of the market including hardware, software, and services. The forecasts are also provided for different vehicle types including cars, trucks, buses, and armored vehicles.

Identify the Public transportation systems the impact of autonomous vehicles on facets of the automotive industry including car rental and sharing systems, vehicle leasing and ownership, industrial transportation, automotive insurance practices and systems, learn from case studies that describe the ways in which companies are currently using autonomous vehicle technology

Understand the impact of related technologies on the development of autonomous vehicles, including: The Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, Data Analytics, Smart Building Integration

Select Report Findings:

The North American market is expected to be the largest region, and it is expected to be $457 billion by 2030.

The market for autonomous vehicles in trucking is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The market for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Autonomous vehicles are poised to transform the automotive industry, impacting public transportation, car rentals, vehicle ownership, industrial transportation, and insurance.

The transition to fully autonomous vehicles will be gradual, with levels 1-4 combining human oversight with autopilot features.

Autonomous vehicles will become the foundation of transportation as a service (TaaS) globally.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Autonomous Vehicles

Semi-Autonomous vs. Fully Autonomous Vehicles

Conventional Vehicles vs. Hybrid Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Consumer Automobile Market

Commercial Automotive: Industrial, Military, and Fleet Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicle Market Drivers

Autonomous Vehicle Market Challenges

Autonomous Systems Technology and Market Analysis

Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Smart Transportation and ADAS Systems

Artificial Intelligence Software

Vehicle Security Systems

Vehicle Infotainment Systems

Vehicle as a Service in the Consumer and Enterprise Markets

Big Data Analytics and Simulation in Support of the Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem

Usage-Based Automobile Insurance

Opportunities and Deployments in Smart Cities

Role of Blockchain and Cloud Computing

Electric Vehicle Charging and Smart Building Integration

Autonomous Vehicle Value Chain

Human Interactions with Autonomous Vehicles

Government Regulations

Autonomous Vehicle Impact Analysis

Automobile Industry Strategic Partnerships

Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Case Studies

Design and Implementation of an Unmanned Autonomous Navigation System

Ursa Robotics offers Autonomous Waste Collection Vehicles

Faction Technology advances Autonomous Urban Mobility

StreetDrone manufactures an Autonomous Terminal Tractor for Logistics

Sensible 4 makes All-Weather Autonomous Driving Software

AyeAI provides an Autonomous Ambulance

Key Strategy Initiatives by Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Players

Huawei Technology

Beijing TrunkTech Co. Ltd.

Amazon

Cruise LLC

WeRide

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Apple

Microsoft

Blackberry QNX

Didi Chuxing Technology

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Part of Ouster)

Lyft

Uber Technologies

GrabTaxi Holdings

AImotive

Idriverplus

Aurora

Nuro

Zoox Inc.

Tencent

LeddarTech

Innoviz Technologies

Innovusion (Seyond)

Robosense

Prophesee

Deepscale (Part of Tesla)

Arbe Robotics

Metawave

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Autotalks Ltd.

Cognata

Volkswagen

Scania

Audi

BMW

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Ford Motor Company

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

General Motors

Honda Motor Company

Nissan Motor Corporation

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volvo Car Corporation

Zenuity

Mitsubishi Motors

Stellantis

Porsche

Groupe Renault

Alibaba (SAIC Motors)

Autoliv Inc.

Ericsson

Intel Corporation (Mobileye)

Continental

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

Baidu Inc. (NIO)

APTIV

Cisco System

DAF Trucks

IVECO

Hyundai

Jaguar Land Rover

Samsung Electronic

Hitachi

Magna International

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba

Valeo

Visteon

ZF Friedrichshafen

Nikola Corporation

Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecasts 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Market by Segment 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Market by Automation Level 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Market by Business Model 2025 - 2030

Embedded AI in Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030

Big Data Analytics in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030

Sensor Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030

Machine Vision Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030

Smart Building Integration in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Transportation Systems 2025 - 2030

Blockchain in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030

Cloud Computing in Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030

Internet of Things and Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicles in Smart Cities Market 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicles and Edge Computing 2025 - 2030

5G Enabled Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Market by Region 2025 - 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Shipments 2025 - 2030

Conclusions and Recommendations

Advertisers and Media Companies

Artificial Intelligence Providers

Automotive Companies

Broadband Infrastructure Providers

Communication Service Providers

Computing Companies

Data Analytics Providers

Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

Networking Equipment Providers

Networking Security Providers

Semiconductor Companies

IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

Software Providers

Smart City System Integrators

Automation System Providers

Social Media Companies

Enterprise and Government

Appendix: Autonomous Vehicles and Smart City Integration

Smart Cities and Autonomous Vehicles

Smart City Benefits from Autonomous Vehicles

Smart Cities are a Focal Point of ICT Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rqse2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.