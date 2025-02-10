The Disruptive Impact of Autonomous Vehicles - AV Market Supporting Technologies and ICT Infrastructure Analysis 2025-2030: Key Strategy Initiatives by Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Players

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level, Powertrain Type, Components, Supporting Technologies and ICT Infrastructure 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the autonomous vehicle (AV) market, forecasting its growth across different segments and regions from 2025 to 2030. It provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies.
The report covers:
- Market segments: Hardware, software, services, and emerging technologies.
- Vehicle types: Personal, shared, rental, ICE, EV, and hybrid.
The Disruptive Impact of AVs
- AVs are set to revolutionize the automotive industry, impacting everything from personal transportation and public transit to commercial fleets and insurance practices.
- This disruption will intensify as vehicles become more autonomous, evolving from human-controlled to fully automated systems. AVs are expected to become the foundation of "transportation as a service" globally.
- The report also examines the disruption caused by electric vehicles (EVs) and their impact on the automotive supply chain, consumer perception, and vehicle lifecycle management.
Factors Driving AV Growth
The AV market is poised for rapid growth, driven by factors like cost reduction, safety improvements, and evolving consumer attitudes. Government initiatives, such as the U.S. Department of Transportation's Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan, are also playing a key role in fostering AV adoption.
Global Developments
The report highlights global efforts to advance AV technology, with countries like China and South Korea making significant investments in research and infrastructure development.
The US is home to many leading AV companies like Tesla, Waymo, and Cruise, driving innovation in areas like AI, sensor technology, and software development. However, the Chinese government is heavily investing in AV technology and infrastructure, aiming to become a global leader in the field.
Consumer Benefits
AVs offer numerous benefits to consumers, including lower transportation costs, increased accessibility, and opportunities for ride-sharing and fractional ownership. These benefits are expected to significantly impact traditional automakers and the overall automotive industry ecosystem.
Consumer benefits go beyond private ownership as ride sharing via so called "robo-taxis" is becoming increasingly popular within certain geographic locations.
Challenges and Opportunities
While public trust and safety concerns remain, the AV market is moving beyond the early adopter phase. The report takes into consideration current challenges, such as existing sensor technology can struggle in adverse weather conditions and may have difficulty accurately perceiving complex or unpredictable environments.
Overcoming these and other challenges will require collaboration between automakers, technology companies, policymakers, and the public. By addressing these hurdles, the autonomous vehicle industry can pave the way for a future where self-driving cars revolutionize transportation, making it safer, more efficient, and more accessible for all.
The biggest opportunity is for autonomous vehicles to gain development and adoption scale. Currently, developing and deploying autonomous vehicle technology is expensive, which can limit its accessibility and affordability for consumers. Scaling up production and achieving mass adoption of autonomous vehicles will require significant investment in manufacturing, infrastructure, and support systems.
Due to these challenges and other factors, widespread adoption is anticipated by 2030.
Connected Vehicles and AVs
The report also explores the convergence of connected vehicles and AVs, both of which rely on IoT technologies and advanced connectivity solutions. This convergence will lead to new in-vehicle experiences and applications for passengers.
Commercial Applications
The report highlights the growing use of AVs in commercial fleets, particularly in the shipping and trucking industries. Heavy haul trucking is identified as a key area for AV adoption.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the autonomous vehicle market, its potential impact, and the factors driving its growth. It offers valuable insights for stakeholders across the automotive ecosystem, including manufacturers, technology providers, policymakers, and consumers.
Report Benefits:
- Obtain forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market from 2025-2030. The forecasts are provided for the overall market, as well as for individual components of the market including hardware, software, and services. The forecasts are also provided for different vehicle types including cars, trucks, buses, and armored vehicles.
- Identify the Public transportation systems the impact of autonomous vehicles on facets of the automotive industry including car rental and sharing systems, vehicle leasing and ownership, industrial transportation, automotive insurance practices and systems, learn from case studies that describe the ways in which companies are currently using autonomous vehicle technology
- Understand the impact of related technologies on the development of autonomous vehicles, including: The Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, Data Analytics, Smart Building Integration
Select Report Findings:
- The North American market is expected to be the largest region, and it is expected to be $457 billion by 2030.
- The market for autonomous vehicles in trucking is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% from 2025 to 2030.
- The market for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2025 to 2030.
- Autonomous vehicles are poised to transform the automotive industry, impacting public transportation, car rentals, vehicle ownership, industrial transportation, and insurance.
- The transition to fully autonomous vehicles will be gradual, with levels 1-4 combining human oversight with autopilot features.
- Autonomous vehicles will become the foundation of transportation as a service (TaaS) globally.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Semi-Autonomous vs. Fully Autonomous Vehicles
- Conventional Vehicles vs. Hybrid Vehicles
- Electric Vehicles
- Consumer Automobile Market
- Commercial Automotive: Industrial, Military, and Fleet Vehicles
- Autonomous Vehicle Market Drivers
- Autonomous Vehicle Market Challenges
Autonomous Systems Technology and Market Analysis
- Autonomous Vehicle Technology
- Smart Transportation and ADAS Systems
- Artificial Intelligence Software
- Vehicle Security Systems
- Vehicle Infotainment Systems
- Vehicle as a Service in the Consumer and Enterprise Markets
- Big Data Analytics and Simulation in Support of the Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem
- Usage-Based Automobile Insurance
- Opportunities and Deployments in Smart Cities
- Role of Blockchain and Cloud Computing
- Electric Vehicle Charging and Smart Building Integration
- Autonomous Vehicle Value Chain
- Human Interactions with Autonomous Vehicles
- Government Regulations
- Autonomous Vehicle Impact Analysis
- Automobile Industry Strategic Partnerships
Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Case Studies
- Design and Implementation of an Unmanned Autonomous Navigation System
- Ursa Robotics offers Autonomous Waste Collection Vehicles
- Faction Technology advances Autonomous Urban Mobility
- StreetDrone manufactures an Autonomous Terminal Tractor for Logistics
- Sensible 4 makes All-Weather Autonomous Driving Software
- AyeAI provides an Autonomous Ambulance
Key Strategy Initiatives by Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Players
- Huawei Technology
- Beijing TrunkTech Co. Ltd.
- Amazon
- Cruise LLC
- WeRide
- Nvidia Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Blackberry QNX
- Didi Chuxing Technology
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Part of Ouster)
- Lyft
- Uber Technologies
- GrabTaxi Holdings
- AImotive
- Idriverplus
- Aurora
- Nuro
- Zoox Inc.
- Tencent
- LeddarTech
- Innoviz Technologies
- Innovusion (Seyond)
- Robosense
- Prophesee
- Deepscale (Part of Tesla)
- Arbe Robotics
- Metawave
- Commsignia
- Cohda Wireless
- Autotalks Ltd.
- Cognata
- Volkswagen
- Scania
- Audi
- BMW
- Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)
- Ford Motor Company
- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
- General Motors
- Honda Motor Company
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volvo Car Corporation
- Zenuity
- Mitsubishi Motors
- Stellantis
- Porsche
- Groupe Renault
- Alibaba (SAIC Motors)
- Autoliv Inc.
- Ericsson
- Intel Corporation (Mobileye)
- Continental
- DENSO Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)
- Baidu Inc. (NIO)
- APTIV
- Cisco System
- DAF Trucks
- IVECO
- Hyundai
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Samsung Electronic
- Hitachi
- Magna International
- Panasonic Corporation
- Toshiba
- Valeo
- Visteon
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Nikola Corporation
Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecasts 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicle Market by Segment 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicle Market by Automation Level 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicle Market by Business Model 2025 - 2030
- Embedded AI in Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030
- Big Data Analytics in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030
- Sensor Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030
- Machine Vision Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030
- Smart Building Integration in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Transportation Systems 2025 - 2030
- Blockchain in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025 - 2030
- Cloud Computing in Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030
- Internet of Things and Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicles in Smart Cities Market 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicles and Edge Computing 2025 - 2030
- 5G Enabled Autonomous Vehicle Market 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicles Market by Region 2025 - 2030
- Autonomous Vehicle Shipments 2025 - 2030
Conclusions and Recommendations
- Advertisers and Media Companies
- Artificial Intelligence Providers
- Automotive Companies
- Broadband Infrastructure Providers
- Communication Service Providers
- Computing Companies
- Data Analytics Providers
- Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
- Networking Equipment Providers
- Networking Security Providers
- Semiconductor Companies
- IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
- Software Providers
- Smart City System Integrators
- Automation System Providers
- Social Media Companies
- Enterprise and Government
Appendix: Autonomous Vehicles and Smart City Integration
- Smart Cities and Autonomous Vehicles
- Smart City Benefits from Autonomous Vehicles
- Smart Cities are a Focal Point of ICT Development
