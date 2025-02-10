DCHFA welcomes Dr. Moreiça Allana-Kim Ortega to lead the new Office of Strategic Planning and Performance

Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has created an Office of Strategic Planning and Performance and has enlisted Dr. Moreiça Allana-Kim Ortega to lead this new department as Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning. “As the market has changed, the need for housing is evolving as well. DCHFA must position itself to meet future challenges and provide solutions for District residents. Adding a department focused on strategic planning will further consistency of the Agency setting and meeting its goals of enhancing its services,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director and CEO of DCHFA. “Allana is an accomplished results-driven strategist who will help us integrate strategy into our daily operations.”

“As someone deeply committed to excellence and results, I’ve made creating pathways to improved performance a central part of my ethos. I am thrilled to join the DCHFA community and further contribute to the agency’s impactful work through actionable strategies and meaningful engagement, “said Allana Ortega, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning, DCHFA.

Dr. Ortega is a passionate and results-driven leader with broad experience spanning Big Four management consulting (PwC), the public sector, and corporations. She has a proven record of successfully navigating through periods of transformation and growth, along with 15 years of senior management experience. Most recently, Dr. Ortega led strategic planning at Delta Insight, a next-generation consultancy that implements strategies, processes, and systems grounded in leading practice to fashion workplaces where digital tools are optimized. Prior to her tenure at Delta Insight, Dr. Ortega was the Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives and Development, at SYTE Corporation, a veteran-owned construction management firm which specializes in horizontal and vertical construction for federal clients along with utilities infrastructure for private sector clients. In collaboration with SYTE’s CEO and advisory board, she oversaw critical facets of strategic and operational planning to create value, augment revenue, and secure new business. Dr. Ortega is a certified project management professional (PMP). Her areas of expertise include strategy design and implementation, operational planning, LEAN methodologies, business process reengineering, risk, and change management.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation

