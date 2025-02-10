Taiwan Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2025: Average Annual Growth Rate of 4.2% Forecast from 2026 to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Taiwanese construction industry, including:

The Taiwanese construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Taiwanese construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

The construction industry in Taiwan is forecast to expand by 1.9% in 2024 and 3.6% in 2025, supported by an improvement in manufacturing and export activities. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the average industrial production index grew by 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024, while the average manufacturing production index grew by 11.3% YoY over the same period.

Similarly, Taiwan's exports grew by 10.1% YoY during the first nine months of 2024. In a boost to the industry's output, the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties in the Legislative Yuan adopted a motion in early November 2024 to begin the review of the 2025 central government budget proposal, following a month-long stalemate amid the opposition's demand to the Cabinet to revise its spending plan.

The proposed budget for 2025 involves an expenditure of TWD3.1 trillion ($101.2 billion), which is 9.8% higher than the 2024 budget expenditure of TWD2.9 trillion ($92.2 billion). The largest share of the 2025 Budget - equivalent to 26.5% - corresponds to the social welfare sector; this is followed by allocations to the education, science, and culture (19.3%), and the economic development affairs (17.2%) sectors.



The construction industry in Taiwan is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 4.2% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, and housing infrastructure sectors. Taiwan's Premier announced in July 2024 that the cabinet is planning to raise TWD3-4 trillion ($97-129.3 billion) in domestic and overseas capital to invest in major infrastructure projects and the development of key industries in Taiwan. To support this move, the cabinet will establish a platform to bring together different government agencies to facilitate the process. In another boost to the industry's output, in August 2024, the Taiwanese cabinet approved its next economic development plan for 2025-2028, setting macroeconomic goals for the next four years



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Taiwan. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Taiwan, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

Latest news and developments

Project analytics

Construction Market Data

Risk Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sidrmb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.