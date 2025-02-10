JTS ACQUIRES AM SOLUTIONS AND UNVEILS REBRAND REFLECTING EXPANDED MARKETING CAPABILITIES

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTS, a leading provider of integrated marketing services, today announced its acquisition of Madison-based AM Solutions as part of its strategic growth plan. The acquisition also coincides with the relaunch of JTS’s brand, dropping “Direct” from its name to better reflect its expanded capabilities and diverse service offerings.

This dual milestone marks a new era for the 25-year-old marketing company, which has evolved from a direct mail and printing powerhouse into a robust, data-driven marketing solutions provider. The rebrand and acquisition align with JTS’s vision to offer clients a more comprehensive, personalized approach to achieving marketing success across multiple channels.

“AM Solutions has built a strong reputation for client satisfaction and expertise, which makes them a natural fit for JTS,” said JT Shinners, CEO of JTS. “By integrating AMS’s talented sales and production teams and advanced capabilities, such as high-speed inkjet printing, intelligent inserting, and large-format printing, we are taking our services to the next level. This acquisition positions us to offer even more tailored solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients.”

The AM Solutions facility in Edgerton will remain fully operational, with no disruption to AMS’s ongoing operations, allowing AMS’s talented team to ensure seamless service for their existing clients. JTS will leverage AMS’s resources and expertise in high-speed inkjet printing, large-format printing, and intelligent inserting to enhance its existing offerings. These capabilities strengthen JTS’s extensive service lines, which already includes direct mail campaigns, digital and mobile marketing services, offset printing, print-on-demand, and data-driven insights.

Dean Gille, President of AM Solutions, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Joining forces with JTS is an exciting step for AM Solutions. Their resources, vision, and commitment to innovation will open new doors for our employees and customers. Together, we’ll be able to provide a broader range of marketing solutions while continuing to deliver the outstanding service our clients have come to expect.”

As part of its rebranding, JTS has also unveiled a new logo, website, and brand platform to reflect its expanded vision. The company now provides a high-touch agency approach, using geolocation, household demographics, online behaviors, and interests to help clients precisely target their audiences and maximize ROI.

“The rebranding isn’t just about a new name and logo; it’s about who we are today and the value we bring to our clients,” added Shinners. “We’ve grown beyond direct mail to offer comprehensive marketing solutions that integrate seamlessly across channels. It’s all about helping our customers succeed with precision and personalization.”

The acquisition of AM Solutions follows JTS’s earlier acquisition of MTI Connect in spring 2024, further expanding its reach and capabilities.

Todd Hanle, Founder and CEO of Todd Hanle Marketing Partners, who worked with JTS on the rebranding effort, said, “This is a pivotal moment for JTS. Diversification is crucial for growth, and JTS is leading the way — not only transforming their business but also empowering their clients to achieve remarkable results.”

About JTS

JTS is a customer-centric marketing solutions provider that helps businesses of all sizes create meaningful connections with their audiences through innovative, data-driven strategies. With over 25 years of proven expertise, JTS leverages advanced technologies and a highly collaborative approach to deliver targeted omnichannel campaigns, including direct mail, digital and mobile marketing, and print-on-demand solutions. Guided by our core values of integrity, innovation, and partnership, we are committed to empowering our clients to achieve sustainable growth and measurable results. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, JTS delivers personalized solutions that inspire action, build trust, and drive success. For more information, visit www.jtscorp.com.

About Todd Hanle Marketing Partners

Todd Hanle Marketing Partners is a dynamic, full-service marketing agency dedicated to driving growth and success for businesses through comprehensive and impactful marketing solutions. From branding and advertising to digital marketing, content creation, and campaign management, we deliver tailored strategies designed to engage audiences and exceed business objectives. With a collaborative approach and a deep commitment to client success, we partner with our clients to transform and build stronger brands, elevate and foster meaningful stories, and drive measurable results. For more information, visit www.toddhanle.com.