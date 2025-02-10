Stationary Battery Energy Storage Market Growth Driven by Liquid Cooling Solutions, Projected to Grow at 21.55% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS) is projected to reach $24.51 billion by 2033 from $4.23 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.55% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS) is poised for strong growth, fueled by the increasing deployment of grid-related energy storage systems and the rising demand for renewable energy.





However, challenges such as high initial costs, complex implementation, and concerns over system reliability and maintenance persist. Despite these hurdles, the liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS) holds significant opportunities driven by the expanded adoption of renewable energy sources and continued technological advancements, making innovation and sustainability critical focal points for future development.

The liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) has been a growing sector, driven by the need for efficient thermal management in large-scale energy storage. As renewable energy adoption increases, advanced cooling solutions are essential to ensure system safety and performance. Liquid cooling systems provide better heat dissipation and temperature control than traditional air cooling methods, reducing the risk of overheating and enhancing system reliability. These solutions are critical for high-power applications such as grid stabilization, renewable energy storage, and uninterruptible power supplies, positioning the liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS) for continued growth and innovation.

Market Segmentation

Utility-Scale Energy Storage to Lead the Market (by Application)

Utility-scale energy storage is set to lead the liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS), driven by its increasing share in energy storage capacity. By 2030, utility applications are projected to reach 86 GWh, reflecting the need for large-scale systems to support grid stability and renewable energy integration. Given the high energy demands and heat generation of utility-scale BESS, efficient liquid cooling systems have been vital for temperature management and reliability. As these projects expand, the demand for advanced cooling technologies will rise, driving innovation and supporting the scalability of BESS solutions.

Medium-Scale ESS (1 MW-10 MW) to Lead the Market (by Power Capacity)

Medium-scale energy storage systems (ESS) are set to dominate the liquid cooling market due to their optimal balance of capacity and scalability, particularly for commercial and industrial applications. With power capacities between 1 MW and 10 MW, these systems effectively address grid stability, peak shaving, and renewable energy integration. Liquid cooling is essential for maintaining battery performance, preventing overheating, and enhancing system longevity. For example, projects such as Hitachi Energy's 6 MW BESS in the Faroe Islands showcase the effectiveness of such systems in improving energy efficiency while supporting sustainability goals.

Active Liquid Cooling to Lead the Market (by Cooling Type)

Active liquid cooling is poised to lead the stationary BESS market due to its superior ability to manage high thermal loads in large-scale installations. As power capacity and battery density increase, active cooling systems using pumps and heat exchangers provide precise temperature control, enhancing reliability and extending battery life. With continuous heat generation in utility-scale projects, active liquid cooling outperforms air cooling in high-power applications. Companies such as Volvo Energy have already implemented these systems, ensuring optimal thermal management in varying environmental conditions and positioning active liquid cooling as the preferred solution for safety and operational efficiency.

Water-Based Coolants to Lead the Market (by Cooling Fluid Type)

Water-based coolants are set to dominate the liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) due to their exceptional thermal efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental safety. As lithium-ion batteries, with their high energy density and rapid charge cycles, increasingly power large-scale grid storage, the superior heat dissipation offered by water-based coolants ensures optimal performance and extended battery life. Additionally, their ability to operate through natural or forced convection with minimal environmental impact positions them as the ideal solution for sustainable, high-capacity BESS installations projected to reach 426 GWh by 2040.

Lithium-Ion Batteries to Lead the Market (by Battery Chemistry Type)

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to lead the liquid cooling market for stationary BESS due to their high energy density, long lifecycle, and fast charging capabilities. As renewable energy adoption grows, demand for efficient grid-scale storage solutions has surged. Lithium-ion technology, making up 93% of BESS installations globally in 2021, has been essential for maintaining grid stability and supporting renewable sources such as wind and solar. With temperature control critical to their performance, liquid cooling systems enhance battery lifespan and efficiency, positioning lithium-ion batteries as the dominant technology for large-scale, high-power storage applications.

Centralized Cooling Systems to Lead the Market (by System Configuration Type)

Centralized cooling systems are set to dominate the liquid cooling market for stationary BESS due to their efficiency in managing large-scale energy storage installations. By offering unified temperature control across entire battery arrays, they enhance system performance, reduce complexity, and lower costs compared to independent units. These systems are ideal for utility-scale projects, providing superior thermal management for battery safety and longevity. With advanced solutions such as LERETECH's centralized cooling plant, which boosts storage capacity and efficiency, centralized systems have been increasingly critical for supporting renewable energy integration and grid stabilization.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead the liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS), driven by its rapid renewable energy adoption and ambitious targets. China, accounting for nearly 60% of global renewable capacity additions by 2030, and India, aiming for 450 GW of renewable energy by the same year, have been key players. The intermittent nature of renewable energy sources highlights the need for efficient, large-scale energy storage. Liquid-cooled BESS has been crucial for managing thermal challenges and ensuring system reliability. As investments in solar and wind projects grow, the demand for advanced liquid cooling technologies will surge across the region.

Recent developments in the liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system:

In September 2024, Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. launched a new high-efficiency battery system designed to enhance grid-scale energy storage projects in China. This product launch highlights Narada's commitment to advancing energy storage solutions, supporting the country's growing renewable energy infrastructure, and improving grid reliability.

In June 2024, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) entered into a strategic partnership with a European automotive company to supply battery storage systems for electric vehicles. This collaboration underscores CATL's pivotal role in advancing battery technology for the electric vehicle industry, supporting the shift toward sustainable transportation solutions across Europe.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent names in the liquid cooling market for stationary BESS are:

EVE Energy Co.

ShenZhen CEGN Co.

SUNGROW

Vericom Global Solutions

Symtech Solar Group

Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co.

Narada

Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co.

Chengdu Tecloman Energy Storage Technology Co.

ZTT New Energy

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

Fluence

Trinasolar

Xi'An JD Energy Co.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Innovations in Liquid Cooling System Design

1.1.3 Integration of IoT and AI in Liquid Cooling Systems

1.1.4 Development of Advanced Cooling Fluids

1.1.5 Impact of Thermal Management on Battery Performance

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Technological Analysis

1.7 Investment and Funding Landscape

1.8 Case Studies

1.8.1 Cooling and Power Solution for Wandoan South BESS Deployment

1.8.2 Thermal Management for Lithium-Ion Batteries in BESS

1.8.3 Comparative Review of Thermal Management Systems for BESS

1.9 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.9.1 Growth in Renewable Energy Adoption and Energy Storage Demand

1.9.2 Rising Incidents of Extreme Weather Events

1.9.3 Global Supply Chain Disruptions due to Geopolitical Tensions

1.10 Stationary Energy Storage Market Outlook

1.11 Market Dynamics Overview

1.11.1 Market Drivers

1.11.1.1 Increasing Deployments of Grid-Related Energy Storage Systems

1.11.1.2 Increasing Demand for Generated Renewable Energy

1.11.2 Market Challenges

1.11.2.1 High Initial Costs and Complexity of Implementation

1.11.2.2 Maintenance, Reliability, and Risk of System Failure

1.11.3 Market Opportunities

1.11.3.1 Increased Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

1.11.3.1.1 Overview of Renewable Energy Adoption and its Correlation with the Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS

1.11.3.1.2 Sectors at the Forefront of Renewable Energy Adoption and Key Developments

1.11.3.1.3 Go-to-Market Strategy for New Entrants

1.11.3.2 Technological Advancements and Innovations

1.11.3.2.1 Overview of Technological Advancements and Innovations

1.11.3.2.2 Key Sectors Leading Technological Innovations and Developments in Liquid Cooling

1.11.3.2.3 Go-to-Market Strategy for New Entrants to Leverage Technological Advancements



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS (by Application Type)

2.4 Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS (by Power Capacity)



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS (by Cooling Type)

3.4 Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS (by Cooling Fluid Type)

3.5 Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS (by Battery Chemistry Type)

3.6 Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS (by Configuration Type)



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

EVE Energy Co.

ShenZhen CEGN Co.

SUNGROW

Vericom Global Solutions

Symtech Solar Group

Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co.

Narada

Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co.

Chengdu Tecloman Energy Storage Technology Co.

ZTT New Energy

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

Fluence

Trinasolar

Xi'An JD Energy Co.

