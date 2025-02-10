Railroads Industry Report 2025: High-Speed Rail and Electrification Trends Drive Railroads Market Growth, Projected to Hit $781.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railroads - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Railroads was valued at US$589.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$781.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.







What Are the Emerging Trends in the Railroad Industry?



The railroad industry is experiencing several emerging trends driven by technological advancements and changing economic demands. One significant trend is the shift towards high-speed rail (HSR) systems, particularly in Europe and Asia. High-speed trains, capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 300 km/h, are transforming intercity travel by offering a competitive alternative to air transport.

Another trend is the increasing focus on sustainability, with railroads adopting greener technologies such as electrification and hybrid locomotives to reduce carbon footprints. The integration of digital technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, is enhancing operational efficiency and predictive maintenance. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of train components and infrastructure, facilitating proactive maintenance and reducing downtime. The growing interest in freight rail as a solution to alleviate highway congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is also notable, with significant investments being made to expand and upgrade freight rail networks.



What Drives the Growth in the Railroad Market?



The growth in the railroad market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing urbanization, and the demand for sustainable transportation solutions. Innovations in high-speed rail and automated systems are enhancing the appeal of rail transport by improving efficiency and passenger experience. Urbanization is leading to greater demand for reliable public transportation, with railroads being a cornerstone of urban transit systems.

The push for sustainability is propelling the adoption of electrified rail systems and the development of greener technologies, aligning with global environmental goals. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and global trade is increasing the demand for efficient freight transportation, with railroads offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly option. Investments in infrastructure development and modernization are further supporting the growth of the railroad market, ensuring its continued relevance in the transportation landscape.



Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Rail segment, which is expected to reach US$431.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Rail Freight segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Rail segment, which is expected to reach US$431.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The Rail Freight segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $115.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $132.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Anyang General International Co., Ltd (AGICO), ArcelorMittal S.A., Aurizon Holdings Limited, Australian Rail Track Corporation, BNSF Railway Company and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Railroads Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 59 major companies featured in this Railroads market report include:

Anyang General International Co., Ltd (AGICO)

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Aurizon Holdings Limited

Australian Rail Track Corporation

BNSF Railway Company

British Steel Limited

Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited

Central Japan Railway Company

CSX Corporation

Deutsche Bahn AG

East Japan Railway Company

Ferromex

FS Italiane Group

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

Harmer Steel Products Co.

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

L.B. Foster Company

Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation

North American Rail Products Inc.

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.

Tokyu Corporation

Union Pacific Railroad

Voestalpine AG

Vossloh AG

West Japan Railway Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 333 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $589.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $781.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Railways: The Backbone of Economic Growth

Railroads: A Prelude

Railway Track Maintenance

Global Railroads Market Looks Forward to Break-Free, Front-Seat Drive Ahead: Prospects & Outlook

Railroads Market Reports Varied Impact of COVID-19 on Rail Freight across Regions

Railroad Operations & Supply Chain Glitches Triggered by Pandemic and Other Factors

Medley of Factors Influencing the Global Railroads Infrastructure Market

Use of Sustainable Technologies for Developing Railroad Networks Witness a Surge

Increasing Application of Digital Technologies Improves Performance of Rail Road Transportation

Use of Technology in Developing Rail Projects Witness a Surge

Introduction of Advanced Technologies Enhance Overall Safety Parameters

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations

Railroads - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Global Economic Update

Navigating the New Normal: From Pandemic to Endemic COVID-19 and Beyond

A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Record Losses in 2020

Global Railways Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Global Railways Market: % Annual Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era

Finding a Way to Steer the Inflation Challenge: A Global Economic Perspective

Global Oil Prices Remain Nervous Amid Acute Geopolitical Uncertainty & Tensions that Heighten Threat of Market Shocks

While Still Not in the Comfort Zone, the Expected Steeper Fall in Inflation in 2024 Can Cushion Economic Growth by Easing Financial Conditions

Flat Growth for 2024 & A Possible Soft Landing, as the Global Economy Attempts to Balance Recovery While Navigating Through Wars, Political Conflicts & Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Trends Defining Ascent of Global Railroad Market

IoT Emerges as a Prudent Technology to Improve Railroad & Railways

Technology Advancements Help Create Safe, Efficient & Reliable Rail Freight Network

New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in Locomotive and Bogie Production to Present Growth Prospects for Railroads

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused on Rail Freight Transport

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic: Potential for Growth

Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in % Share) by Region for 2019 and 2022

Better Fuel Efficiency Gives Edge

Focus on Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure to Propel Railroads Market

A Snapshot of Select Ongoing and Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

Advancements in Engines and Motors to Propel the Market

Development of Diesel Engines Drive Focus onto Railroads

Diesel-Electric Locomotives Changing the World

As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and Bullet Trains, Railroads Market to Benefit

Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by Country

Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select Leading Countries

With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode Well for the Market

Rising Attention on Supply Chain & Logistics Efficiency

Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Railroads Market

Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies Presents Growth Opportunity

Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight Transportation Drives Interest

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Concerns over Environmental Pollution and Need to Reduce Emissions Drive Demand for Efficient Railroads

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2009 Through 2020

Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by Transportation Mode

Railroad Electrification to Benefit from the Strengthening Trend towards Electric Locomotives

Digitalization Issues & Low Technology Uptake: Market Restraints

Social Media Challenges Warrant Serious Attention on Railroad Safety

