Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Forecast Report 2025: Advancements in Genomics and AI Fuel Growth in Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Projected to Reach $25.33 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cancer tumor profiling market size has grown rapidly in recent years, from $13 billion in 2024 to $14.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence, growth in precision medicine initiatives and research collaborations, improved cancer diagnostics and early detection methods, availability of a wide range of targeted therapy options, and supportive regulatory frameworks for cancer profiling tests.



The cancer tumor profiling market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of immunotherapy and immunoprofiling in cancer treatment, development of liquid biopsy and non-invasive tumor profiling methods, adoption of single-cell sequencing for more detailed tumor characterization, expansion of cancer screening and early detection programs, and increasing demand for rare and orphan cancer subtype profiling.

Major trends in the forecast period include integration of tumor profiling into routine clinical practice, advances in multi-omics approaches, integration of artificial intelligence (ai) and machine learning in data analysis, personalized medicine and targeted therapy development, and advances in genomics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.





The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is anticipated to drive the growth of the cancer and tumor profiling market in the future. Cancer is a disease characterized by the uncontrolled growth of certain cells in the body, which can spread to other areas. As the number of cancer cases increases, the demand for tumor profiling also rises, as it helps doctors assess the severity of the disease. For example, in 2024, the American Cancer Society, a US-based professional organization, reported that 2 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the country, an increase from 1.9 million new cases in 2023. Consequently, the increasing incidence of cancer globally is fueling the growth of the cancer and tumor profiling market.



The increasing prevalence of stomach cancer is anticipated to be a key driver for the growth of the cancer and tumor profiling market. Stomach cancer involves the uncontrolled growth of malignant cells in the stomach lining, and cancer and tumor profiling play a crucial role in providing insights into the development of this disease. For example, gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs), though distinct from stomach cancer, can occur in the stomach, and cancer and tumor profiling can help in understanding and treating such cases. As indicated by Cancer Research UK, the incidence of stomach cancer in the UK is expected to decline by 12% between 2023-2025 and 2038-2040. This decline, while positive, highlights the need for continued focus on stomach cancer research and tumor profiling to further address the disease. The growing prevalence of stomach cancer is thus contributing to the expansion of the cancer and tumor profiling market.



Increasing research and development activities are emerging as a significant trend in the cancer and tumor profiling market. Major companies in this sector are prioritizing research and development to meet consumer demands and strengthen their market position. For instance, QIAGEN N.V, a German company specializing in sample and assay technology, recently announced the Conformite Europeenne (CE)-marking and commercialization of the therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit in Europe. This diagnostic assay is designed to identify breast cancer patients with PIK3CA mutations, providing crucial information for personalized treatment. The emphasis on research and development activities is a notable trend that is shaping the cancer and tumor profiling market.



In June 2023, Quest Diagnostics, a prominent US-based medical laboratory company, completed the acquisition of Haystack Oncology Inc. for a substantial sum of $450 million. The strategic move by Quest Diagnostics is aimed at broadening access to liquid biopsy technology and strengthening its position in the competitive field of cancer diagnostics. This acquisition is anticipated to augment Quest Diagnostics' research and development capabilities, thereby enhancing its ability to contribute to improved outcomes for cancer patients. Haystack Oncology Inc., based in the United States, is an early-stage oncology company specializing in the development of solid tumor testing technology.



Major companies operating in the cancer tumor profiling market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Caris Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Qiagen, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Lucence Health Inc., ACT Genomics Co. LTD, Strand Life Sciences, IMB Dx Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Tempus Labs Inc., ArcherDX Inc., Natera Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Genetron Health, NantHealth Inc., Resolution Bioscience, Genomic Testing Cooperative, OncoDNA, Strata Oncology Inc., Genuity Science, RareCyte Inc., Inivata Limited, Cepheid.



This report focuses on cancer tumor profiling market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer; Breast Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Melanoma; Ovarian Cancer; Stomach Cancer; Pancreatic Cancer; Thyroid Cancer; Other Cancer Types

By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS); Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR); Immunohistochemistry (IHC); In Situ Hybridization (ISH); Microarray; Other Technologies

By Process Type: Genomics; Proteomics; Epigenetics; Metabolomics; Other Types

By Application: Personalized Medicine; Diagnostics; Biomarker Discovery; Prognostics; Research Applications

Subsegments:

By Lung Cancer: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

By Breast Cancer: Hormone Receptor-Positive; Triple-Negative Breast Cancer; HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

By Colorectal Cancer: Colon Cancer; Rectal Cancer

By Prostate Cancer: Localized Prostate Cancer; Advanced Prostate Cancer

By Melanoma: Cutaneous Melanoma; Non-Cutaneous Melanoma

By Ovarian Cancer: Epithelial Ovarian Cancer; Non-Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

By Stomach Cancer: Gastric Adenocarcinoma; Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GISTs)

By Pancreatic Cancer: Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer; Neuroendocrine Tumors

By Thyroid Cancer: Papillary Thyroid Cancer; Follicular Thyroid Cancer; Medullary Thyroid Cancer

By Other Cancer Types: Kidney Cancer; Bladder Cancer; Liver Cancer; Esophageal Cancer

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $25.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Characteristics



3. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Trends and Strategies



4. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics and Covid and Recovery on the Market



5. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Segmentation by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Other Cancer Types

6.2. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

in Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Microarray

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Segmentation by Process Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Other Types

6.4. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Personalized Medicine

Diagnostics

Biomarker Discovery

Prognostics

Research Applications

6.5. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lung Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

6.6. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Breast Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hormone Receptor-Positive

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

6.7. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Colorectal Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Colon Cancer

Rectal Cancer

6.8. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Prostate Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Localized Prostate Cancer

Advanced Prostate Cancer

6.9. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Melanoma, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cutaneous Melanoma

Non-Cutaneous Melanoma

6.10. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ovarian Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Non-Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

6.11. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Stomach Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Gastric Adenocarcinoma

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GISTs)

6.12. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pancreatic Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Neuroendocrine Tumors

6.13. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Thyroid Cancer, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Follicular Thyroid Cancer

Medullary Thyroid Cancer

6.14. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Cancer Types, by Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Kidney Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Liver Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

7. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Analysis



30. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Caris Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Qiagen

31. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

NanoString Technologies Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Lucence Health Inc.

ACT Genomics Co. LTD

Strand Life Sciences

IMB Dx Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Guardant Health

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Tempus Labs Inc.

32. Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market



34. Recent Developments in the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market



35. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jihvjm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment