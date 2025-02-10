Cartilage Regeneration Market Set to Reach $5.62 Billion by 2034, Driven by Advancements in Regenerative Medicine and Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cartilage Regeneration Market by Type, by Treatment Modality, by Application Site, by Surgical Procedure, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cartilage regeneration market accounted for USD 1.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 15.43% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to rising rates of joint disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in scaffolds and biomaterials, increased sports injuries, and expanding uses in orthopedic and sports medicine.







The orthopedics and sports medicine fields are exploring new uses for cartilage regeneration technology outside of the more conventional ones, such as osteoarthritis. The market is expanding as a result of these therapies' increased use in treating a wider variety of cartilage lesions, such as those caused by degenerative disorders, trauma, and sports injuries. For instance, Smith & Nephew's ReGen Advantage meniscal repair system received FDA 510(k) certification in the United States in February 2024. This minimally invasive technique treats a different kind of knee cartilage injury.



By type, the hyaline cartilage segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cartilage regeneration market in 2023 owing to the high demand for hyaline cartilage regeneration therapies to treat osteoarthritis and sports injuries, coupled with advancements in tissue engineering techniques tailored for hyaline cartilage repair. For instance, Zimmer Biomet and Arthrogenics announced a partnership in April 2024 to develop next-generation cartilage repair solutions using biologic medicines. Additionally, the fibrocartilage segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of fibrocartilage injuries in athletes and active individuals, coupled with ongoing research and development efforts to enhance regenerative therapies specifically targeted towards fibrocartilage repair.



By treatment modality, the cell-based segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cartilage regeneration market in 2023 owing to the efficacy of cell-based therapies in promoting cartilage regeneration and repairing tissue defects, supported by advancements in stem cell research, tissue engineering, and biotechnology. For instance, in March 2024, Anika reports favorable long-term outcomes from a clinical trial including its Hyaluronate Arthroscopy (HA) treatment for osteoarthritis in the knee, indicating promise for supporting cartilage regeneration. Additionally, the stem cell therapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of stem cell-based approaches for cartilage regeneration, driven by their potential to differentiate into chondrocytes and stimulate tissue repair, alongside ongoing clinical trials and advancements in stem cell technology.



By application site, the knee segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cartilage regeneration market in 2023 owing to the prevalence of knee-related cartilage injuries, including osteoarthritis and sports-related trauma, coupled with high demand for effective treatment options and advancements in knee-specific regenerative therapies. For instance, in March 2024, Histogenics announces that it has formed a strategic alliance with a prominent orthopedic company (name withheld) to advance the development of its NeoCart cartilage healing product. Additionally, the shoulder segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of shoulder injuries, particularly in athletes and aging populations, along with advancements in shoulder-specific regenerative therapies and minimally invasive surgical techniques.



By surgical procedure, the arthroscopic chondroplasty segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cartilage regeneration market in 2023 owing to the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures for cartilage repair, coupled with the widespread adoption of arthroscopic chondroplasty techniques for addressing cartilage lesions in various joints. For instance, RTI Surgical announced the full commercial introduction of Meniscal Repair System (MRS), its next-generation meniscal repair solution, in April 2024. Additionally, the autologous chondrocyte implantation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for personalized cartilage repair solutions, advancements in tissue engineering, and the potential of autologous chondrocyte implantation to provide long-term functional outcomes with reduced risk of immune rejection.



By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cartilage regeneration market in 2023 owing to the high patient footfall for orthopedic procedures, availability of advanced surgical facilities, and increasing adoption of cartilage regeneration therapies in hospital and clinic settings. For instance, in March 2024, CollPlant will publish encouraging preclinical data at the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Annual Meeting regarding its Bio-Regen implant for cartilage healing. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outpatient procedures, advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques, and the convenience and cost-effectiveness offered by ambulatory surgical centers for cartilage regeneration procedures.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies, and supportive reimbursement policies for cartilage regeneration therapies in North America. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about cartilage regeneration therapies, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding geriatric population, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, Orthocell wins CE Mark clearance for its OrthoStrip product in Europe in February 2024. OrthoStrip is a collagen membrane that is utilized for a variety of purposes, including cartilage restoration.



This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



Report Scope:

Market Forecast by Type, Treatment Modality. Application Site, Surgical Procedures, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Vericel Smith & Nephew Zimmer Biomet Holdings Stryker Anika Therapeutics Arthrex Osiris Therapeutics Histogenics B. Braun Melsungen Medtronic RTI Surgical Holdings CollPlant Biotechnologies Orthocell CONMED Bioventus



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Cartilage Regeneration Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers Analysis

5.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders

5.1.2. Advancements in Regenerative Medicine

5.1.3. Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.1.4. Expanding Applications in Orthopedic and Sports Medicine

5.2. Restraints Analysis

5.2.1. High Cost of Treatment

5.2.2. Regulatory Hurdles

5.2.3. Risk of Complications

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.3.1. Untapped markets in emerging economies

5.3.2. Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.3.3. Increasing Patient Education and Awareness

5.3.4. Growing Telemedicine and Digital Health

5.4. Threats Analysis

5.4.1. Reimbursement Challenges

5.4.2. Intellectual Property Issues

5.4.3. Adverse Events and Safety Concerns

5.5. Trend Analysis

5.5.1. Shift Towards Biologics

5.5.2. Focus on Functional Outcomes

5.5.3. Rise of Regenerative Rehabilitation

5.5.4. Expanded Use of Artificial Intelligence



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



7. Cartilage Regeneration Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Type Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Fibro Cartilage

7.3. Hyaline Cartilage

7.4. Elastic Cartilage

7.5. Other



8. Cartilage Regeneration Market: Treatment Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Treatment Modality Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Cell-Based

8.3. Chondrocyte Transplantation

8.4. Growth Factor Technology

8.5. Non-Cell Based

8.6. Tissue Scaffolds

8.7. Cell-Free Composites



9. Cartilage Regeneration Market: Application Site Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Application Site Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Knee

9.3. Arthroscopic Chondroplasty

9.4. Autologous Chondrocyte

9.5. Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation

9.6. Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing

9.7. Microfracture

9.8. Other

9.9. Spine

9.10. Ankle

9.11. Hip

9.12. Others



10. Cartilage Regeneration Market: Surgical Procedure Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Application Site Segment Opportunity Analysis

10.2. Chondroplasty

10.3. Microfracture

10.4. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

10.5. Osteochondral Autograft Transplantation

10.6. Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation

10.7. Juvenile Allograft Fragments

10.8. Others



11. Cartilage Regeneration Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. End-user Segment Opportunity Analysis

11.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.3. Hospitals and Clinics

11.4. Surgical Centers

11.5. Others



12. Regional Market Analysis



13. North America Cartilage Regeneration Market



14. Europe Global Cartilage Regeneration Market



15. Asia Pacific Global Cartilage Regeneration Market



16. Latin America Global Cartilage Regeneration Market



17. MEA Global Cartilage Regeneration Market



18. Competitor Analysis

18.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

18.2. Major Recent Developments



19. Company Profiles

Vericel

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Stryker

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

Osiris Therapeutics

Histogenics

B. Braun Melsungen

Medtronic

RTI Surgical Holdings

CollPlant Biotechnologies

Orthocell

CONMED

Bioventus

