Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 87,243 Ageas shares in the period from 03-02-2025 until 07-02-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
03-02-202529,1511,433,30049.1748.9649.32
04-02-202524,1481,190,20149.2949.1649.42
05-02-202516,500813,22649.2949.1449.38
06-02-20258,544429,75850.3049.7050.55
07-02-20258,900447,45950.2850.1050.65
Total87,2434,313,94449.4548.9650.65

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,982,591 shares for a total amount of EUR 95,203,788. This corresponds to 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

