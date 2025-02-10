Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 87,243 Ageas shares in the period from 03-02-2025 until 07-02-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|03-02-2025
|29,151
|1,433,300
|49.17
|48.96
|49.32
|04-02-2025
|24,148
|1,190,201
|49.29
|49.16
|49.42
|05-02-2025
|16,500
|813,226
|49.29
|49.14
|49.38
|06-02-2025
|8,544
|429,758
|50.30
|49.70
|50.55
|07-02-2025
|8,900
|447,459
|50.28
|50.10
|50.65
|Total
|87,243
|4,313,944
|49.45
|48.96
|50.65
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,982,591 shares for a total amount of EUR 95,203,788. This corresponds to 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
