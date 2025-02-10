Euronext announces volumes for January 2025

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 10 February 2025 – Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for January 2025.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway, and Portugal.

As of December 2024, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with around €6 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

