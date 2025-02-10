Death Care Services Global Industry Report 2025, with Profiles of 220 Key Players including Doric Products, Hillenbrand, Matthews, NorthStar Memorial Group, Amedisys, Mack Industries and Funecap

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Death Care Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Death Care Services was valued at US$147.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$209.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.







Global Death Care Services Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized



Technological advancements have significantly transformed the death care industry, improving the quality and efficiency of services offered. Innovations such as online funeral planning platforms allow families to arrange services from the comfort of their homes, providing convenience and flexibility. Advanced embalming techniques and eco-friendly burial options have also emerged, catering to diverse cultural and personal preferences. The integration of digital memorials and virtual services has become increasingly common, allowing loved ones to participate in memorials regardless of geographic constraints.

Additionally, the use of data analytics and customer relationship management (CRM) systems has enabled death care providers to better understand and meet the needs of their clients, enhancing the overall experience during a challenging time.



The growth in the death care services market is driven by several factors, including the aging population, cultural shifts in end-of-life preferences, and advancements in service offerings. The increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide has led to a higher demand for end-of-life services, driving market expansion. Cultural shifts towards more personalized and eco-friendly funeral options have also influenced the types of services and products offered. Technological advancements, such as online planning tools and virtual memorials, have expanded the range of services available, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Additionally, the growing awareness and acceptance of pre-planning for end-of-life arrangements have contributed to market growth. As these trends continue to develop, the death care services market is expected to grow, driven by the need for compassionate, innovative, and diverse service offerings.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Death Care Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Operation (Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, Cemeteries & Crematories)

Segment (Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation, Other Segments)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Funeral Homes & Funeral Services segment, which is expected to reach US$143.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Cemeteries & Crematories segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $44.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $24.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Doric Products, Inc., Hillenbrand, Inc., 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, Matthews International Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Death Care Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 220 major companies featured in this Death Care Services market report include:

Doric Products, Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited

Matthews International Corporation

Co-operative Group Ltd.

NorthStar Memorial Group

Amedisys, Inc.

Mack Industries

Funecap Groupe

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 525 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $147.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $209.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Caring for the Dead is a Sacred Task for Humans, A Culture That Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Death Care Services Market

Global Economic Update

Competition

Death Care Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Death Care Services: A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Death Industry Journeys Into the Digital Afterlife: Here's the Story

Companies Embrace Technology and Innovation in a Major Way

Startups Explore Innovative Ways of Honoring the Dear Departed Ones

Funeral Home Software Emerges to Streamline Operations

Death Care Practices become Economically Distressing & Environmentally Cataclysmic

For the Cycle of Life to Continue, Environment Friendly Green Burials Rise in Popularity

Driven By Burial Plot Shortages, Cremation Rises in Popularity Over Traditional Burials

Convenience, Cost Effectiveness & Environment Friendly Benefits to Help Cremation Bypass Casket Burials by the Year 2035: % Share of Cremation in North America for Years 1960 Through 2035

Notable Trends Influencing Death Care Industry

Amid Poverty & Unemployment, Crowdfunding for Funeral Services Gains Momentum

Need for Government to Support Death Care

Entry of Ecommerce Retailers Offering Affordably Priced Burial and Memorial Products

Death Care Startups Follow Footprints of E-Commerce Players to Push Gains

Rising Funeral Costs: Opportunities for Death Care Services Market

Demand for Advance Funeral Planning Driven by Aging Population

Global Population In the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Exploitative Side of Death Care

