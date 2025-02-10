Join Top Experts at the 2025 MedDev AI Marketing Summit in San Diego to Discover How AI is Transforming Medical Device Marketing (San Diego, CA, United States - February 27-28, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 MedDev AI Marketing Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - February 27-28, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of AI is the game changer in transforming medical device marketing. It's helping to further understand the needs and preferences of the consumer, patients & HCP in this exciting and ever-evolving industry. But how do we make the best use of all these new (or not-so-new) AI tools to make the most of your digital marketing and customer engagement strategies in 2025 and beyond?

Well, fear not! 2025's MedDev AI Marketing Summit is a fun, interactive 'TED-style' storytelling Summit designed to increase your marketing AI knowledge whether you are a new adopter or a seasoned pro. Speakers will be sharing their stories about how they have embraced and invested in AI, often working to budgets and successfully leveraging AI Tools to help transform and optimize their device marketing strategy.

Don't miss your chance to be part of AI's transformation of medical device marketing. Register today and network with other medical device marketing professionals, hear exciting case studies from other device companies, and learn about the essential tools needed to integrate AI into your existing marketing strategy seamlessly.

Topics to be discussed will include generative AI, responsible AI, chatGPT, brand building and identity, content creation, human-bot Interactions, change management, workflows, marketing operations, influencer marketing, customer experience, ethical concerns and more.

Conference Agenda:

Thursday, February 27th 2025

Intro to MedDev AI Marketing Summit 2025

MedDev AI 2025 Icebreaker Game!

Chairperson's Opening Remarks

Traditional AI v Gen AI: Leveraging AI to Supercharge your Marketing Strategy VJ Bala

Maximizing the Customer Experience with AI: What I Learned from Walt Disney Steven Keller

Finding and Implementing an AI Solution (Assistant) with Limited Resources Michael Krachon

Oralucent - A Case Study in Incorporating AI as a Start-Up Hans Kaspersetz

Combining Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence into Medical Device Marketing Malcolm Bohm

AI Adoption in MedDev: Proving ROI and Driving Growth Kathryn Nunez

PANEL: AI vs. Agencies: Cost Savings or Compliance Risks? Will AI Replace Healthcare Marketing Agencies? Hans Kaspersetz, Angela Esposito, VJ Bala

The Role of Digital Transformation in MedDev Marketing Research Alissa Tambone

How MedTech Companies Should Think about Data (AI) in the Product Development Life Cycle Liam Burns

Chairperson's Day One Closing Remarks

Friday, February 28th 2025

Chairperson's Day Two Opening Remarks

Transforming the Consumer, Patient and Clinic Experience using AI in device marketing Shalini Chander

Healthcare Influencer Marketing and AI: Impactful Advocacy vs. Ethical Dilemmas Angela Esposito

Legal-Compliance in Healthcare: AI Watch Outs Sharon Delshad

Panel: What's Next for Gen AI in Medical Device Marketing? Michael Krachon, VJ Bala

AI for Marketing for MedTech Al Horne

What Does Gen AI do for the Customer? Shalini Chander

Navigating AI for Commercial Success in Medical Device: 5 Rules

Chairperson's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

Conference Speakers

VJ Bala, Resmed, Chief of Staff, Global Marketing

Resmed, Chief of Staff, Global Marketing Steven Keller, Dentsply Sirona, Global Vice President, Customer & Digital Experience

Dentsply Sirona, Global Vice President, Customer & Digital Experience Michael Krachon, Theragenics Interventional, President

Theragenics Interventional, President Malcolm Bohm, StayHealthy Inc, President

StayHealthy Inc, President Shalini Chander, Align Technology, Director of Product Management

Align Technology, Director of Product Management Angela Esposito, Convatec, Digital Marketing Manager- Global Ostomy

Convatec, Digital Marketing Manager- Global Ostomy Liam Burns, Qaelon Medical, CEO

Qaelon Medical, CEO Hans Kaspersetz, Oralucent, CEO

Oralucent, CEO Sharon Delshad, Travere Therapeutics, Director, Legal Affairs, Corporate and Compliance Counsel

Travere Therapeutics, Director, Legal Affairs, Corporate and Compliance Counsel Kathryn Nunez, The Social Selling Agency, Founder

The Social Selling Agency, Founder Al Horne, The APC Group, Founder/CEO

The APC Group, Founder/CEO Alissa Tambone, CEO, Swell Market Research

Who Should Attend:

Chief Marketing Officer

Director of Marketing

Content Director

Vice President of Creative and Digital Marketing

Head of Brand and Marketing

Global Chief Creative Officer

Director Strategic Communications & Brand

Managing Director

Head of Data Science

