Global Propolis Market to Worth Over US$ 1,031.31 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global propolis market was valued at US$ 754.08 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1,031.31 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global propolis market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its therapeutic benefits and a growing preference for natural health products. Propolis, a resinous substance produced by honeybees, has gained traction across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food supplements, due to its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. The market is characterized by a wide range of applications and a robust supply chain that includes beekeepers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Download Sample Pages @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/propolis-market

Key statistical insights reveal the scale and dynamics of the propolis market. Global production of raw propolis is estimated between 1,800 and 2,400 metric tons per annum. This substantial production is supported by the 17,036 businesses in the beekeeping industry in the United States as of 2024. The European Union contributes significantly to this production with 600,000 beekeepers and 16 million beehives, while Türkiye alone boasts 89,361 beekeeping businesses as of 2021. These figures underscore the extensive network of producers supporting the propolis market. In terms of trade, Turkey leads propolis exports with 2,575 shipments, followed by South Korea with 1,584 shipments, and the United States with 828 shipments. On the import side, Vietnam leads with 1,455 shipments, followed by Ukraine with 1,087 shipments, and the United States with 801 shipments. These trade dynamics highlight the global nature of the market and the significant international demand for this natural product.

Key Findings in Propolis Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 1,031.31 million CAGR 3.54% Largest Region (2024) North America (35%) By Product Type Capsule & Tablets (62%) By Distribution Channel Retail Stores (73%) Top Drivers Growing consumer desire for natural wellness endorsing broader propolis adoption

Rapid nutraceutical innovations fueling advanced propolis formulations for targeted benefits

Healthcare professionals increasingly adopting propolis therapies further validating industry growth Top Trends Precision extraction techniques maximizing active compounds for premium propolis products

Sustainability certifications shaping ethical standards for globally sourced propolis offerings

Cross-industry collaborations encouraging multifaceted propolis introductions and holistic consumer solutions Top Challenges Quality standardization difficulties complicating consistent labeling for international propolis trade

Limited raw material availability impacting propolis sources and supply chain

Bee population threats demanding reforms to sustain propolis production worldwide

Global Production and Regional Dynamics of Propolis Market

The production of propolis varies significantly across regions and is influenced by factors such as bee species, hive type, and environmental conditions. Different hive types yield varying amounts of propolis, with wooden hives producing an average of 6.72 grams per colony, styrofoam hives yielding 5.14 grams, and plastic hives producing 1.34 grams. These differences in yield highlight the importance of hive selection in propolis production. In certain locations, average propolis production ranges from 4.26 to 4.54 grams per colony per month, while historical data indicates an average of 300 grams of propolis produced per beehive per month. However, more recent reports suggest variations in production, with a 2016 report mentioning a production of 156 grams of propolis per beehive.

Regional differences in propolis production are notable, with New Zealand hives producing an average of 220 grams of raw propolis annually. This variation in yield across regions underscores the impact of local flora and environmental conditions on propolis production. The production process involves cleaning, extraction, and purification, often performed by specialized manufacturers. Regions like Brazil, known for their rich biodiversity, contribute unique compositions to their propolis, making it highly sought after in the global market. However, challenges such as climate change pose threats to consistent production. In Uganda, for instance, only 1% of beekeepers venture into commercializing propolis, indicating potential for growth in propolis production in emerging markets. These regional variations and production methods play a crucial role in shaping the global supply of propolis and influencing its quality and characteristics.

Global Trade Dynamics and Market Trends

The global trade of propolis market is characterized by a complex network of exporters and importers, reflecting the product's international demand and diverse applications. Turkey stands out as the leading exporter with 2,575 shipments, followed closely by South Korea with 1,584 shipments. The United States holds a significant position as both an exporter and importer, ranking third in exports with 828 shipments and third in imports with 801 shipments. This dual role underscores the country's importance in the global market. Vietnam emerges as the largest importer with 1,455 shipments, while Ukraine follows with 1,087 shipments, indicating strong demand in these regions.

The trade dynamics of the propolis market are further illuminated by specific trade relationships and volumes. For instance, the United States imported 23 shipments of propolis from Brazil from March 2023 to February 2024, highlighting the ongoing trade between these two significant players in the market. India's role in the market is also noteworthy, with 115 shipments of propolis exported from March 2023 to February 2024. These trade patterns reflect the global nature of the market and the varying levels of production and demand across different regions. The price of propolis has seen significant fluctuations, with Japan experiencing an increase from 4.4 to 176.4 €/Kg in recent years, indicating the potential for high value in certain markets. The expansion of e-commerce platforms has facilitated the accessibility of propolis products, allowing manufacturers to reach consumers in remote areas and emerging markets, further driving the global trade dynamics of this valuable bee product.

Contact us about this report before purchase: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/propolis-market

Applications and Product Formulations Uses Across Industries in Propolis Market

Propolis finds applications across a wide range of industries, with its versatility driving demand in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food supplements. In the pharmaceutical sector, propolis is incorporated into various products such as ointments, capsules, and tablets, leveraging its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. These products are used to treat conditions like acne, skin infections, burns, and neurodermatitis. The dosage of propolis in supplements typically ranges from 100 mg to 500 mg per serving, catering to different consumer needs and health goals. In the cosmetics industry, propolis concentration in products ranges from 0.5% to 5% by weight, highlighting its role in skincare formulations aimed at improving skin health and addressing concerns such as acne and aging.

The food and beverage industry in the propolis market also utilizes propolis, with concentrations typically ranging from 0.1% to 1% by weight in various products. Throat sprays might contain around 10% propolis extract, while propolis lozenges could have 5-10 mg of propolis per piece, demonstrating the diverse formulations available to consumers. The trend towards natural and holistic health solutions has encouraged manufacturers to innovate, with companies like Broncolin launching 13 new propolis-based products in recent years. This innovation extends to the beekeeping industry itself, where different hive types are used to optimize propolis production. Wooden hives, for instance, produce an average of 6.72 grams of propolis per colony, compared to 5.14 grams from styrofoam hives and 1.34 grams from plastic hives. These varied applications and formulations reflect the adaptability of propolis as an ingredient and its growing importance across multiple consumer product categories.

Market Challenges and Future Outlook: Navigating Growth Opportunities in Propolis Market

The propolis market, while promising, faces several challenges that shape its future outlook. One significant challenge is the variability in propolis production, which is heavily influenced by environmental factors and bee species. For instance, average propolis production can range from 4.26 to 4.54 grams per colony per month in certain locations, while historical data suggests much higher yields of 300 grams per beehive per month. This variability extends to different regions, with New Zealand hives producing an average of 220 grams of raw propolis annually. Such fluctuations in production can lead to supply inconsistencies, potentially affecting market stability and pricing.

Despite these challenges, the propolis market shows strong potential for growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for natural health products. The market's expansion is evident in the diversification of propolis-based products, with supplements typically containing 100 mg to 500 mg of propolis per serving, and cosmetic products incorporating 0.5% to 5% propolis by weight. The food and beverage industry is also embracing propolis, with concentrations ranging from 0.1% to 1% by weight in various products. This widespread adoption across industries suggests a robust future for the propolis market. However, to fully capitalize on these opportunities, stakeholders must address challenges such as standardizing production methods, ensuring consistent quality, and navigating regulatory frameworks across different regions. As the market evolves, innovations in extraction techniques, product formulations, and sustainable beekeeping practices will be crucial in meeting the growing global demand for propolis and its derivatives.

Global Propolis Market Major Players:

Apiary Polenecter

Apis Flora

Bee Health Limited

Comvita Ltd

Herb Pharm LLC

NOW Foods

Sunyata Pon Lee

Uniflora Health Foods

Wax Green

YS Organic Bee Farms

Zhifengtang

Manuka Health New Zealand

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Capsules & Tablets

Liquids

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Online

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Ask for an online presentation from our analyst @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/speak-analyst/propolis-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube