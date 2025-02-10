Content Delivery Network Market Analysis and Competitive Landscape Report 2025, with Akamai Technologies, Microsoft, Google, AT&T, Amazon Web Services and More

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Delivery Network Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The content delivery network market size has grown rapidly in recent years, from $25.8 billion in 2024 to $30.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to internet traffic growth, globalization of internet services, mobile internet usage, user experience optimization, security concerns.



The content delivery network market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $65.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to dynamic content personalization, quality of service improvements, interactive content delivery, content streaming standardization, global events and peak traffic handling.

Major trends in the forecast period include rise in online content consumption, security features and DDOS mitigation, multi-cloud CDN deployments, video streaming optimization, mobile content delivery optimization, application programming interface (API) protection, global expansion of CDN networks.





The increase in usage of the internet and smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the content delivery network market. The number of smartphone users has increased significantly over the world due to its ease and the services offered. These services provide door-to-door services to their users which makes them convenient for use. Smartphones have access to the internet that provides a better outlook on the various social media applications where content is generated and uploaded every second. According to Bankmycell, a buyback mobile store in the USA, in 2022, the number of smartphones users are 6. 648 billion globally is 83. 89 % of the population. Moreover, there are 7. 92 billion mobile connections in the world. It is predicted that by 2025, 72 % of all internet users will access the internet only through their smartphones. Such rising usage of the internet and smart devices is expected to drive the content delivery network market growth.



The increased number of connected television (TVs) is expected to drive the growth of content delivery network market. Connected TVs, also known as smart TVs, refer to television sets equipped with internet connectivity and the ability to access online content and services. Connected TVs use content delivery network for better streaming services, OTT content, interactive advertisement, and enhanced live streaming. For instance, in April 2023 according to Eskimi, a Lithuania-based advertising services provider, in 2022, the count of monthly connected TV users within the Millennial demographic stood at 60. 5 million, and it is projected to increase to 62. 6 million by 2025, reflecting a growth of 2. 1 million. Furthermore, 87% of US TV households possess at least one Internet-connected TV device, encompassing smart TVs, standalone streaming devices, connected video game systems, or connected Blu-ray players. Therefore, the increased number of connected TVs is expected to propel the growth of content delivery network market going forward.



Major companies in the content delivery network market are focused on developing advanced technologies, such as M-Files Smart Migration, to better serve customers with enhanced features. This solution optimizes data transfer and ensures smooth integration during platform upgrades, consolidations, or cloud transitions, reducing downtime and maintaining data integrity. For example, in January 2022, M-Files Corporation, a US-based provider of content services platforms, launched M-Files Smart Migration. This intelligent service combines M-Files' advanced information management capabilities with metadata-driven automation, aiming to assist customers in migrating their information onto the M-Files platform more intelligently and cost-effectively. A standout feature of smart migration is its seamless and systematic process for migrating documents from external repositories to M-Files. This allows customers to easily classify and enhance the migrated content with metadata. The tool emphasizes meaningful content, facilitates immediate insights from migrated data, and empowers organizations to improve efficiencies and drive business growth.



Major companies operating in the content delivery network market include Akamai Technologies, Microsoft, Google,AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Limelight Networks, Fastly Inc., Cloudflare Inc.,Verizon Communications Inc., IBM, Tata Communications Ltd., OnApp Limited,Quantil Inc., Alibaba. com, CenturyLink Technology Singapore Pte. Ltd, Lumen Technologies, StackPath LLC., Deutsche Telekom AG, G-Core Labs S. A, Rackspace Technology, Tencent Cloud, iScaler Ltd., Imperva Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd., Sucuri Inc., Leaseweb and Internap Holding.



This report focuses on content delivery network market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Content Type: Static Content; Dynamic Content

By Component: Solution; Services

By Provider Type: Traditional CDN; Cloud CDN; P2P CDN; Telecom CDN

By End-User: Media And Entertainment; Advertising; E-Commerce; Healthcare; Business And Financial Services; Research And Education; Other End-users

Subsegments:

By Static Content: Images; Videos; HTML Or CSS Or JavaScript Files; Software Downloads

By Dynamic Content: Web Applications; API Responses; Personalized Content; Real-Time Data Feeds

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $65.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Content Delivery Network Market Characteristics



3. Content Delivery Network Market Trends And Strategies



4. Content Delivery Network Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics And Covid And Recovery On The Market



5. Global Content Delivery Network Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Content Delivery Network PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Content Delivery Network Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Content Delivery Network Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Content Delivery Network Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Content Delivery Network Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Segmentation By Content Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Static Content

Dynamic Content

6.2. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Solution

Services

6.3. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Segmentation By Provider Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Traditional CDN

Cloud CDN

P2P CDN

Telecom CDN

6.4. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Media And Entertainment

Advertising

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Business And Financial Services

Research And Education

Other End-users

6.5. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Static Content, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Images

Videos

HTML Or CSS Or JavaScript Files

Software Downloads

6.6. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Dynamic Content, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Web Applications

API Responses

Personalized Content

Real-Time Data Feeds

7. Content Delivery Network Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Content Delivery Network Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Analysis



30. Content Delivery Network Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

30.1. Content Delivery Network Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Content Delivery Network Market Company Profiles

Akamai Technologies

Microsoft

Google

AT&T

Amazon Web Services

31. Content Delivery Network Market Other Major And Innovative Companies

Limelight Networks

Fastly Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

IBM

Tata Communications Ltd.

OnApp Limited

Quantil Inc.

Alibaba. com

CenturyLink Technology Singapore Pte. Ltd

Lumen Technologies

StackPath

Deutsche Telekom

G-Core Labs S. A

Rackspace Technology

32. Global Content Delivery Network Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard



33. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Content Delivery Network Market



34. Recent Developments In The Content Delivery Network Market



35. Content Delivery Network Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies



