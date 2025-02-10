Join Industry Leaders at the Elevating Employee Communications Conference 2025 in New York: Transform Your Employee Experience Strategy

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevating Employee Communications: Shaping the Future of the Modern Employee Experience Conference (New York, United States - March 25-27, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the Elevating Employee Communications Conference in New York City for an exclusive gathering of internal communications leaders, digital transformation advocates, and employee engagement experts. This is a unique opportunity to source and share solutions and best practices with your peers, find expert solutions to common digital employee experience communications challenges, discuss trends, and build your professional network.

Through comprehensive sessions and practical demonstrations, you'll gain valuable insights and skills to effectively utilize modern communication tools and strategies to foster collaboration, streamline communication, and enhance employee engagement within your organization.

You will learn:

Maximizing Tool Integration: Seamlessly integrate various communication tools to create a unified and efficient workplace experience.

Seamlessly integrate various communication tools to create a unified and efficient workplace experience. Crafting a Dynamic Intranet: Design and implement an intuitive intranet to enhance collaboration, content organization, and employee access to information.

Design and implement an intuitive intranet to enhance collaboration, content organization, and employee access to information. Empowering Team Collaboration: Utilize collaboration platforms as a central hub for project management, communication, and fostering teamwork.

Utilize collaboration platforms as a central hub for project management, communication, and fostering teamwork. Enhancing Employee Experience: Leverage insights and resources to elevate employee engagement, well-being, and overall satisfaction.

Leverage insights and resources to elevate employee engagement, well-being, and overall satisfaction. Creating Interactive Engagement: Develop an engaging platform to drive participation, community engagement, and foster a sense of belonging.

Develop an engaging platform to drive participation, community engagement, and foster a sense of belonging. Harnessing AI for Communication Excellence: Explore the use of AI-powered tools to automate repetitive tasks, generate personalized content, and deliver real-time insights to improve communication strategies.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on corporate communications. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing corporate communications challenges.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Access to internal communication practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops.

Connect with internal communication experts from top organizations, delving into real-world case studies and interactive workshops showcasing employee experience strategies.

Networking list for continued post-conference discussions and collaborations.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Guaranteed to immediately enhance your internal and external communication using modern tools and strategies.

Answers to your most pressing questions regarding employee experience and optimization for internal communication workflows.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Employee Experience

Employee communications

Internal communications

Media relations

Corporate communications

Employee engagement

Public affairs

Human resources

Social media

Global communications

Change management

Corporate intranets

Digital communications

Corporate affairs

Public relations

Conference Agenda:

Pre-Conference Workshops - 03/25/2025

Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

Chair's Welcome and Speed Networking Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Workshop A: Technology Strategies for Content Ideation, Creation, and Editorial Management for the Digital Workplace Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Workshop B: Supercharging Video Storytelling for Employees in the TikTok Era to Elevate Your Employee Experience and Employer Brand Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

Workshop C: Positioning Internal Communicators as Strategic Partners in the Digital Workplace Caitlin Harper, Founder - Commcoterie

Workshop D: Internal Communications Strategies for Digital Transformation Success George Rosales, Managing Partner - Bounce Marketing & Consulting Ada Rosales, Founder & CEO - Bounce Marketing & Consulting

Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Yotel, 4th floor rooftop bar

Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of New York City!

Day 1: General Sessions - 03/26/2025

Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Launching an Intranet for a Distributed Workforce at Saatva Caroline Johns, Director of Internal Communications - Saatva

Grabbing attention in a Digital Workplace: Strategies for effective communication Liz Mach, Manager, Editorial Communications - American Airlines Adib Abrahim, Managing Director, Digital Strategy and Communications - American Airlines

Using AI to Mine New Wisdom from a Century of Learning Joel Willcher, Global Director of Internal Communications - McKinsey & Company

How XPO Drives Employee Engagement through Digital Multichannel Storytelling Meaghan Baumwald, Senior Director, Internal Communications - XPO

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

Attendee-Led Breakout Groups - Share Challenges and Discuss Solutions with Your Professional Peers! Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Building a Security-Savvy Workforce: Effective Communication Strategies for Cybersecurity Change Management Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies

Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo From Your Sponsors

Panel: UX for Intranets: Getting Everyone on the "Similar" Page Moderator: Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral Angela Perry, APR, Senior Associate Director of Communications| H&H Elyse Laporte, Internal Communications and Employee Branding Specialist - Plusgrade EJ Sepp, Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP Meredith Daniels, Deputy Director Employee Communications - State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Day 1 Wrap-Up

Close Of Day 1 - Join A Networking Reception @ Yotel, 4th-floor rooftop bar

Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made

See and hear the latest in AI-Powered Video Generation to Better Engage your Employees

Day 2: General Sessions - 03/27/2025

Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Leadership Communications in the Digital Workplace Brandi Chionsini, Senior Manager Internal Communications - LegalZoom

Switching Employee Comms Platforms - Best Practices for Navigating Change During Digital Transformation JL Delayen, Omnichannel Communications Manager - Booz Allen Hamilton

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

Attendee-Led Breakout Groups - Share Challenges and Discuss Solutions with Your Professional Peers! Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral

Panel: Best Practices for Change Management Communications in the Digital Workplace Chuck Anderson, Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead, Oncology Business Unit - Takeda Moderator: Scott Ashen, Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice - Integral Lindsay Sharifipour, Director, Internal Communications & Corporate Affairs - Amwell Isabelle Brenton, Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications - IPG Media Brands Leah Gutstadt, Director, Internal Communications - Shutterfly

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Conference Speakers

Liz Mach Manager, Editorial Communications, American Airlines

JL Delayen Omnichannel Communications Manager, Booz Allen Hamilton

Caroline Johns Director of Internal Communications, Saatva

George Rosales Managing Partner, Bounce Marketing & Consulting

Ada Rosales Founder & CEO, Bounce Marketing & Consulting

Chuck Anderson Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Lead, Oncology Business Unit, Takeda

Lindsay Sharifipour Director, Internal Communications & Corporate Affairs, Amwell

Isabelle Brenton Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications, IPG Media Brands

Angela Perry, APR Senior Associate Director of Communications, H&H

Elyse Laporte Internal Communications and Employee Branding Specialist, Plusgrade

Joel Willcher Global Director of Internal Communications, McKinsey & Company

Meaghan Baumwald Senior Director, Internal Communications, XPO

Caitlin Bradigan Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications, Dell Technologies

Jordan Berman Founder & CEO, OFC

Leah Gutstadt Director, Internal Communications, Shutterfly

Meredith Daniels Deputy Director Employee Communications, State of New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Scott Ashen Vice President, Digital Workplace Practice, Integral

Caitlin Harper Founder, Commcoterie

Adib Abrahim Managing Director, Digital Strategy and Communications, American Airlines

EJ Sepp Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP

Brandi Chionsini Senior Manager Internal Communications, LegalZoom



