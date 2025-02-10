Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 10 February 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 February to 7 February 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-02-03
|BUY
|124
|8.200000
|1 016.80
|XAMS
|2025-02-04
|BUY
|1635
|8.040092
|13 145.55
|XAMS
|2025-02-05
|BUY
|1160
|7.885862
|9 147.60
|XAMS
|2025-02-05
|SELL
|540
|7.959537
|4 298.15
|XAMS
|2025-02-06
|BUY
|1166
|7.911707
|9 225.05
|XAMS
|2025-02-06
|SELL
|11
|7.950000
|87.45
|XAMS
|2025-02-07
|BUY
|7
|7.942857
|55.60
|XAMS
|2025-02-07
|SELL
|506
|8.010079
|4 053.10
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
FY 2024 results: 6 March 2025
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
Attachment