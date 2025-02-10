Hearables Market Outlook Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Apple, Bose, Bragi, Jabra, LG Electronics, Logitech, Ptron, Samsung Electronics, Skullcandy, Sony, Starkey Laboratories, Voxx and Widex

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hearables Market Report by Product, Type, Connectivity Technology, End User, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hearables market size reached USD 42 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 98.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2025-2033.

The growing demand for wireless audio devices with enhanced sound quality, incorporation of health and wellness features, and rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance audio quality are some of the factors impelling the market growth.



With the considerable expansion in the electronics sector, there has been an increasing need for wireless headphones and infotainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation properties, which is majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, the launch of portable hearables and their widespread adoption across the commercial and industrial sectors to monitor individuals' health status and mitigate the hearing loss threat are acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the advent of in-ear or external microphone hearing computing to allow hands-free calling and communication while mitigating background noises is contributing to the market growth. This is further influenced by the large-scale integration of location-based suggestions, voice-based personal assistance, gesture and touch-based control, and near-field communication (NFC) technologies.

Moreover, the shifting consumer inclination toward miniaturized electronic devices due to their sleek design is supplementing the product demand. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer hearables with audio programming, real-time metrics, and sleeping solutions are positively stimulating the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hearables market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product, type, connectivity technology and end user.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with profiles of the following key players:

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Bragi

Jabra

LG Electronics (LG Corporation)

Logitech International S.A.

Ptron (Palred Technologies Ltd)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skullcandy Inc

Sony Corporation

Starkey Laboratories

Voxx International

Widex

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global hearables market in 2024?

What is the expected growth rate of the global hearables market during 2025-2033?

What are the key factors driving the global hearables market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hearables market?

What is the breakup of the global hearables market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the global hearables market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global hearables market based on the end user?

What are the key regions in the global hearables market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global hearables market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hearables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Headsets

6.2 Earbuds

6.3 Hearing Aids



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 On Ear

7.2 In Ear

7.3 Over Ear



8 Market Breakup by Connectivity Technology

8.1 Wired

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wireless

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Segments

8.2.2.1 Bluetooth

8.2.2.2 Wi-Fi

8.2.2.3 DECT

8.2.2.4 Others

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Consumer

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Healthcare



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Bragi

Jabra

LG Electronics (LG Corporation)

Logitech International S.A.

Ptron (Palred Technologies Ltd)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Skullcandy Inc

Sony Corporation

Starkey Laboratories

Voxx International

Widex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo0oqa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.