Commercial P2P CDN Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Key Players - Streamroot, Peer5, Akamai Technologies, Alibaba Group and Broadpeak

The commercial P2P CDN market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $3.79 billion in 2024 to $4.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in online video streaming, increased demand for content delivery speed, proliferation of high-quality digital content, expansion of e-commerce and online retail, adoption of content delivery networks (CDN) for website optimization.



The commercial P2P CDN market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing integration of artificial intelligence in P2P CDN, growth in live video streaming services, increased adoption by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), expansion of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content, emphasis on edge computing for content delivery.

Major trends in the forecast period include decentralized and blockchain-based P2P CDN solutions, integration with cloud-based CDN services, focus on low-latency content delivery, collaboration between P2P CDN providers and internet service providers (ISPS), adoption of P2P CDN for software distribution and updates.





The growing adoption of the internet and smart devices is significantly fueling the expansion of the commercial peer-to-peer (P2P) CDN market. The internet's increasing prevalence is paving the way for new business practices and customer experiences that cater to evolving corporate and market demands. Demand for smartphones is rising, driven by greater internet access, higher income levels, increased social media subscriptions, and enhanced communication needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the usage of smartphones and the internet surged due to extended quarantine periods and remote work scenarios. This rise in smartphone and internet usage has led to increased reliance on commercial P2P CDNs, thanks to improved user experiences and enhanced network efficiency.



The rising popularity of the growing e-commerce industry is expected to boost the growth of the commercial P2P CDN market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet. The increasing reliance on e-commerce has propelled the adoption of commercial P2P CDNs, which enhance content delivery and ensure a smoother online shopping experience for customers by leveraging peer-to-peer connections to distribute content more efficiently.

Major companies operating in the commercial P2P CDN market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as SSD-loaded server networks, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to strengthen their position in the market. A Solid State Drive (SSD) is a server storage device that stores data in flash memory rather than a magnetic-based system such as a hard disc. For instance, In April 2022, Google, a US-based technology company, launched Media CDN. This Media CDN is powered by AI/ML, giving viewers more control over how they see, experience, and interact with content. It also provides extensive APIs and automation tools.



Leading companies in the commercial P2P CDN market are forging strategic partnerships to facilitate company and market growth. A strategic partnership is a formal relationship formed between two or more companies or organizations to achieve shared goals, objectives, or projects. For example, in July 2024, Forest Interactive, a telecommunications platform provider based in Thailand, entered into a partnership with Akamai Technologies, a US-based company specializing in content delivery networks, cybersecurity, DDoS mitigation, and cloud services. This collaboration aims to transform cloud computing services, enhance cybersecurity, and optimize content delivery networks (CDNs) for businesses throughout Thailand. By leveraging Akamai's edge and cloud platform, the partnership seeks to improve the efficiency and reliability of managing applications and workloads across the country.



Major companies operating in the commercial P2P CDN market include Streamroot Inc., Peer5 Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Broadpeak, Dailymotion, Fastly Inc., Kaltura Inc., Edgio Inc., Livepeer Inc., MediaMelon Inc., Microsoft Azure, NTT Communications Corporation., Swarmify, Telestream Inc., Varnish Software AB, Wowza Media Systems LLC., Airtel Digital Ltd.



This report focuses on commercial P2P CDN market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

By Component: Solution; Services

By Type: Video; Non Video

By End-User: BFSI; Retail And E-Commerce; Manufacturing; Government And Defense; Energy And Utilities; IT And Telecom; Education And Healthcare

By Solution: Content Delivery Solutions; Video Streaming Solutions; File Distribution Solutions

By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Technical Support Services

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global





