Digital Biomanufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Digital Twins is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Digital Biomanufacturing Market

The "Digital Biomanufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Technology, Deployment Options, Type of Biologics and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital biomanufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 2 billion in the current year to USD 12.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Digital biomanufacturing employs various digital software and platforms, such as process analytical technology (PAT), data analysis software (DAS), manufacturing execution system (MES) and digital twin, to facilitate improvement in the overall biomanufacturing process. It has been demonstrated that the use of digital biomanufacturing approaches can boost the productivity of procedures and the longevity of existing infrastructure. The modernization of the biomanufacturing process has been more visible and successful due to advancements in data analytics and data science. Innovative technologies, such as AI and digital twins, have become an integral part of biopharmaceutical companies' strategy to future-proof their business operations and address various issues, including growing expenses, stringent regulatory guidelines and deteriorating profit margins.

Considering the current market trends and innovation, it is anticipated that the next generation of machine learning technologies will be integrated with advanced data analytics, and process and equipment modeling to form comprehensive systems, for the purpose of real-time monitoring and predictive analysis. Driven by the increasing number of biologics approved, consequent growth in the number of biologics-focused clinical trials, rise in R&D activity and rising popularity of cloud and IoT based process technologies, the digital biomanufacturing industry is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Digital Biomanufacturing Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the digital biomanufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Currently, over 100 firms claim to offer a variety of novel digital biomanufacturing solutions in order to cater to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals.

140+ platforms, based on PAT, DAS, MES, digital twins and other such technologies, are being offered for digitalization of the biologic production process.

Over 85% of the process analytical technologies are capable of offering process automation and bioprocess optimization and controls, majority of these platforms support the manufacturing of proteins and antibodies.

Data analysis software offers a wide spectrum of technical competencies, including process intelligence and data integration; predominantly, these platforms are compatible with artificial intelligence-based programs.

Leveraging their expertise, ~80% of players are offering cloud-based MES solutions that can be integrated with numerous types of software to carry out production tracking, performance analysis and data integration functions.

The developer landscape is dominated by the presence of established players; asset / process management emerged as the prominent application areas for digital twin technologies.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, digital biomanufacturing providers are upgrading their existing software capabilities and enhancing their biologic focused technology portfolios.

The growing preference for digitalization of bioprocessing is evident from the rise in partnership activity; it is worth highlighting that more than 80% of the deals were forged in the last three years.

The adoption of digital biomanufacturing solutions has increased considerably in recent years; white spaces in this domain present significant growth opportunities for innovators.

Fundamental advancements in the field of smart biomanufacturing will promote process robustness and product quality; this will inevitably culminate in accelerated growth of the market.

Driven by continuous technological innovations, this domain is anticipated to witness steady growth; technologies focused on digital twins are expected to gain significant traction with an annualized growth of 19%

Digital Biomanufacturing Market: Key Segments

Digital Twins is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Digital Biomanufacturing Market

Based on the type of technology, the market is segmented into process analytical technology, data analysis software, manufacturing execution system and digital twin. At present, the process analytical technology segment holds the maximum share of the digital biomanufacturing market. It is worth highlighting that the digital biomanufacturing market for digital twins is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Currently, the On-premises Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the Digital Biomanufacturing Market

Based on the deployment options, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. Currently, the on-premises segment holds the maximum share of the digital biomanufacturing market. It is worth highlighting that the digital biomanufacturing market for cloud-based deployment option is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies are the Fastest Growing Segment of the Digital Biomanufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of biologic(s) manufactured, the market is segmented into antibodies, cell therapies and gene therapies, proteins, vaccines, and others. At present, the antibody segment holds the maximum share of the digital biomanufacturing market. It is worth highlighting that the digital biomanufacturing market for cell therapies and gene therapies is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. The majority share is expected to be captured by players based in North America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Players in the Digital Biomanufacturing Market Include:

AspenTech

Dassault Systemes

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GE Healthcare

Korber

Merck

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

