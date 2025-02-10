D&H Canada Strengthens Portfolio With Addition of HP Commercial Printers and Retail Industry Solutions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions to the commercial and consumer channels, announces it is expanding its relationship with market-leading vendor HP Canada Co. D&H Canada has been authorized to carry the full line of transactional commercial print solutions across North America, in addition to adding HP Retail and Industry Solutions in Canada. These agreements build on the long-standing success D&H has demonstrated selling HP solutions among its SMB and mid-market partners. It also broadens the range of in-demand HP-branded products that solution providers can procure through this trusted distribution partner, as D&H engages the retail sector with Retail Industry Solutions (RIS) for the Canadian market for the first time.

“We’ve entered a sensational year at D&H Canada where we’ll be exploring emerging opportunities as we expand our value proposition throughout North America, including these added HP solutions,” said Peter DiMarco, Interim General Manager, D&H Canada. “We look forward to seeing how trends like AI will augment environments built around HP’s high-performance products and will continue to help our partners navigate these developments with exceptional consultation, programs, and services.”

HP’s best-in-class commercial printers incorporate advanced security features like firmware integrity protection. D&H partners can add these to the roster of products available through the HP Configure-to-Order program, which empowers partners to deliver custom-configured systems using a wide assortment of HP software and equipment.

On the retail side, D&H Canada will now offer mobile and counter-mounted RIS terminals designed to elevate customer experience and enhance business operations for retail and hospitality end-users. They feature powerful Intel Core processors, provided in a variety of screen formats.

D&H partners can take advantage of HP’s commercial Smart Buy promotions, as well as exclusive D&H offerings like its HP Enablement Platform, HP Sales Specialists, and an AI-ready Device Evaluation Program where MSPs and VARs can access a hands-on “demo pool.”

“Our relationship with D&H continues to deepen as they diversify their competitive offering and identify innovative ways to support HP’s products in the marketplace,” said John Cammalleri, Vice President, Commercial Channel, HP Canada. “The addition of our leading transactional commercial printers and RIS solutions to their portfolio delivers new possibilities for D&H and its partners to reach untapped market opportunities.”

Visit dandh.ca and dandh.ca/hp to see how D&H Canada can help channel partners deploy innovative solutions, or call (800) 340-1008 for a dedicated account representative.

About D&H Canada

D&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, mid-market, small-to-midsize business, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. Vendors and partners can be confident in D&H’s ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. The company is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace.

D&H Canada works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and a digital Cloud Marketplace.

D&H Distributing has a 107-year history of agility in responding to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners. Decades of experience have kept the company resilient in the face of everything from industry mergers and market disruptions to wars, recessions, and global pandemics. Through it all, D&H has maintained a steadfast commitment to its partners and their success.

D&H’s Canadian headquarters is in Mississauga, ONT, and its US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA. Additional warehouses are in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Engage with D&H Canada toll-free at (800) 340-1008, via www.dandh.ca, and follow the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter feeds at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dandhdistributing/ and @dandh_ca .