LAMEA Modular Data Center Market Analysis Report and Growth Forecasts 2024-2031: Brazil Continues to Dominate, with a Projected Market Value of $1.69 Billion by 2031

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Modular Data Center Market is expected to witness market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.



The Brazilian market dominated the LAMEA Modular Data Center Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.69 billion by 2031. The Argentinian market is showcasing a CAGR of 20.3% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the UAE is set to register a CAGR of 18.5% during 2024-2031.





These data centers become even more critical as industries adopt 5G-enabled applications that demand instantaneous data processing. Autonomous vehicles, for example, depend on edge infrastructure to process enormous quantities of sensor data in real-time, thereby guaranteeing safety and seamless navigation. Similarly, augmented reality (AR) applications in gaming, retail, and education require low-latency processing to deliver immersive experiences.



In addition to technological advancements, economic factors drive the adoption of these data centers. Traditional data center construction involves significant upfront costs, long timelines, and ongoing maintenance expenses. In contrast, these data centers offer cost-effective alternatives with shorter deployment cycles and predictable expenses. This affordability makes them an attractive option for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which may lack the resources to invest in large-scale facilities but still require robust data processing capabilities.



In South Africa, the increasing adoption of cloud computing has spurred significant investment in these data centers. Around 77% of large South African companies have already implemented cloud computing in some form, creating a strong demand for localized data infrastructure.

Key players such as BCX, Huawei, AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle are establishing and expanding data centers in the region, aiming to transform South Africa into a regional data hub. These data centers are critical in addressing this demand, offering scalable and energy-efficient solutions to support the growing digital economy. This shift positions South Africa as a leader in the African data center industry while attracting further investments to enhance its technological capabilities. Therefore, modular data centers are essential in satisfying the increasing demands of economies in LAMEA that are adopting technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, and AI.



Key Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Johnson Controls International

Delta Electronics

Altron

Vertiv Group.

Hubbell Incorporated

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global

4.1 The Cardinal Matrix

4.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

4.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

4.2.3 Geographical Expansion

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4 Top Winning Strategies

4.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2020-2024)

4.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2020, Mar - 2024, Nov) Leading Players

4.5 Porter Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. LAMEA Modular Data Center Market by Component

5.1 LAMEA Solutions Market by Country

5.2 LAMEA Modular Data Center Market by Solutions Type

5.3 LAMEA Services Market by Country

5.4 LAMEA Modular Data Center Market by Services Type



Chapter 6. LAMEA Modular Data Center Market by Organization Size

6.1 LAMEA Large Enterprises Market by Country

6.2 LAMEA Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Country



Chapter 7. LAMEA Modular Data Center Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 LAMEA IT & Telecom Market by Country

7.2 LAMEA BFSI Market by Country

7.3 LAMEA Healthcare Market by Country

7.4 LAMEA Government & Defense Market by Country

7.5 LAMEA Media & Entertainment Market by Country

7.6 LAMEA Retail Market by Country

7.7 LAMEA Other Industry Vertical Market by Country



Chapter 8. LAMEA Modular Data Center Market by Country

8.1 Brazil Modular Data Center Market

8.2 Argentina Modular Data Center Market

8.3 UAE Modular Data Center Market

8.4 Saudi Arabia Modular Data Center Market

8.4.3 Saudi Arabia Modular Data Center Market by Industry Vertical

8.5 South Africa Modular Data Center Market

8.6 Nigeria Modular Data Center Market

8.7 Rest of LAMEA Modular Data Center Market



