Thermal Insulation Global Outlook Report 2025: Growing Demand for Lithium Ion Battery Drives Opportunities for Thermal Insulation Materials - A $99.6 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Thermal Insulation was valued at US$71.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$99.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts.







Technological advancements have significantly improved the performance and sustainability of thermal insulation materials. Innovations in material science have led to the development of high-performance insulators, such as aerogels and vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), which offer superior thermal resistance with thinner profiles compared to traditional materials. These advanced insulators are particularly valuable in applications where space is limited but high insulation performance is required. Additionally, environmentally friendly insulation materials, such as recycled denim and sheep wool, are gaining popularity due to their sustainability and non-toxic properties. The integration of smart insulation systems, which can adjust their thermal resistance in response to environmental conditions, represents another significant advancement, offering potential for further energy savings and enhanced comfort.



The growth in the thermal insulation market is driven by several factors. Increasing energy costs and the growing emphasis on energy efficiency in buildings are major drivers, as both residential and commercial property owners seek to reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint. Stringent building codes and regulations mandating higher energy efficiency standards are also propelling the adoption of advanced insulation materials. The rising awareness of the environmental impact of energy consumption is encouraging the use of sustainable and eco-friendly insulation options.

Additionally, the expansion of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is boosting the demand for insulation materials to meet new infrastructure needs. Technological advancements that enhance performance, ease of installation, and sustainability of insulation materials are further contributing to market growth. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation in insulation technology, are ensuring robust expansion of the thermal insulation market, making it a vital component in modern energy-efficient construction practices.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Thermal Insulation market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Material (Fiber Glass, Plastic Foam, Stone Wool, Other Materials)

End-Use (Construction, Automotive, HVAC, Industrial, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fiber Glass Material segment, which is expected to reach US$37.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.0%. The Plastic Foam Material segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $17.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $11.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Armacell International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF, Covestro, DuPont de Nemours and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Thermal Insulation Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 152 major companies featured in this Thermal Insulation market report include:

Armacell International S.A.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries

GAF Materials LLC d/b/a GAF

Isolatek International

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Recticel Insulation

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain

The Dow Chemical Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 634 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $71.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

The Unchanging Significance of Thermal Insulation in an Evolving World Remains the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Global Economic Update

Global Oil Prices Remain Volatile Amid Acute Geopolitical Uncertainty & Tensions that Heighten Threat of Market Shocks: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

While Still Not in the Comfort Zone, the Expected Steeper Fall in Inflation in 2024 Can Cushion Economic Growth: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Mild Slowdown on Cards for 2024, as the Global Economy Attempts to Balance Recovery While Navigating Through Wars, Political Conflicts & Decades-High Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Energy Efficiency as a Key Aspect of Sustainability Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Thermal Insulation

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production in 2024, Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for Automotive Thermal Insulation Solutions

Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Auto-Grade Thermal Insulation Materials: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium Ion Battery Drives Opportunities for Thermal Insulation Materials

Robust Demand for Lithium Ion Batteries Drives Up the Importance of Battery Thermal Insulation: Global Market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

A Recovering Construction Industry Drives Demand for Thermal Insulation Materials

Growing Construction Spending to Create a Parallel Rise in Demand for Thermal Insulation Materials: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Industrial Thermal Insulation is Poised for Healthy Growth. Here's the Story

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Sustainable Thermal Insulation Storms Into the Spotlight

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, Sustainable Thermal Insulation Materials Move Up in Market Value: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Continued Innovations Remain Crucial for Growth

Microporous Insulation Rises in Popularity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwaivn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment