BioAstra Unveils "Twin Astra": Pioneering Deep-Space Medical Research Program Set to Transform Space Exploration and Earth-Based Medicine

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAstra, a pioneering force in space medicine and biotechnology, is set to revolutionize human health with the launch of Twin Astra—a first-of-its-kind deep-space research initiative poised to transform space exploration and medical advancements on Earth.

The program will be officially unveiled on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at The Explorers Club in New York City, bringing together top minds in space, science, and biotechnology.

About Twin Astra

Twin Astra is designed to unlock critical insights into human health through space-based research, driving breakthroughs that will impact both astronauts and Earth-based medicine. The program focuses on:

Twin Studies in Space: By studying genetically identical twins—one on Earth, the other in space—scientists will map the molecular, genetic, and physiological shifts caused by space travel.

Medical Breakthroughs: This research will accelerate advancements in precision medicine, aging, cancer treatment, and regenerative therapies.

Space Exploration & Human Resilience: The findings will pave the way for safer, long-duration space missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.



“By harnessing space as a biomedical testing ground, Twin Astra will redefine our understanding of human resilience in extreme environments,” said Professor Chris Mason, BioAstra Board Chair. “This research is crucial for protecting astronauts and unlocking medical discoveries that will benefit life on Earth and beyond.”

Launch Event: February 20, 2025

This exclusive gathering will unite astronauts, biotech leaders, philanthropists, investors, and innovators to explore the program’s groundbreaking potential.

“Twin Astra represents the next frontier of biomedical discovery,” said Savi Glowe, BioAstra CEO. “By pushing the limits of human biology in space, we are opening doors to new treatments, technologies, and insights that will redefine healthcare for generations to come.”

Event Highlights:

Speakers: Dr. Sian Proctor , Inspiration4 Astronaut John Shoffner , Axiom-2 Astronaut Savi Glowe , BioAstra CEO Professor Chris Mason , BioAstra Board Chair & Renowned Genomics Expert





Event Details:

Be part of this landmark event, where astronauts, investors, biotech leaders, and medical innovators will unveil Twin Astra’s bold vision.

Limited seats available – RSVP today.

Date: Thursday, February 20

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: The Explorers Club, 46 East 70th Street, New York