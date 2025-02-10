KeyNode Unlocks Limited-Time Staking Rewards Ahead of Valentine’s Day

New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As Keynode celebrates 7 years of innovation and growth, the limited-time staking event that started on February 5 is still live and rewarding millions of users across the globe. This offer goes until February 13, rewarding both new and existing users as they celebrate the month of love. Flexible staking options with high-yield returns are just one of the ways positioning Keynode as one of the best crypto staking platforms in the market today.

A Celebration of Growth, Innovation and Love

Since its launch, KeyNode has been a trusted crypto staking platform, simplifying the staking process for investors and ensuring robust security and competitive rewards. Over the past 7 years, the platform has evolved and introduced innovative crypto staking rewards to help users maximize their earnings in a seamless and secure experience.

To celebrate this milestone and Valentine’s Day, KeyNode has introduced a 7-day high-yield staking plan where users are earning crypto staking rewards with short-term commitment and reliable returns. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting financial growth to a loved one, this limited-time event is the perfect way to spread the love and grow your crypto holdings.

7th Anniversary Special Staking Offer

The limited-time event has multiple investment options to cater to different crypto staking preferences. You can join the 7-day staking plan with daily payouts and capital return for liquidity and profit. Here are the plans:

777 USDT – 1.40% daily | Total Rewards: 76.15 USDT

3,777 USDT – 1.60% daily | Total Rewards: 423.02 USDT

5,777 USDT – 1.90% daily | Total Rewards: 768.34 USDT

7,777 USDT – 2.20% daily | Total Rewards: 1,197.66 USDT

17,777 USDT – 2.50% daily | Total Rewards: 3,110.98 USDT

27,777 USDT – 2.80% daily | Total Rewards: 5,444.29 USDT

This staking promotion is created for both beginners and seasoned investors to optimize their earnings in a short period and enjoy Keynode’s reliable infrastructure and security.

The platform is one of the top crypto staking platforms with a seamless staking experience. Here are some of the benefits:

Security & Reliability: All staked assets are secured with institutional-grade security protocols.

Flexible Investment Options: You can choose from multiple staking plans to fit your financial goals.

Daily Rewards: Get daily payouts with guaranteed capital return after the staking period.

User-Friendly Platform: Has a simple interface for all experience levels.

24/7 Customer Support: Offers dedicated support anytime you need it.

Affiliate Program & Bonus Rewards

In addition to the 7th-anniversary crypto staking event, the staking platform is expanding its affiliate program to give users more ways to earn. Participants can earn a 4% referral commission for each new user they bring to the platform. The Million Bounty Program of the platform also rewards users for community engagement by sharing content about it on social media pages and earn up to $100 per task.

Join the Celebration Before Time Runs Out

The 7th-anniversary staking promotion is only available for a limited time, until February 13—just in time for Valentine’s Day. With crypto staking rewards getting more and more popular, this is a great chance to grow your investments safely and efficiently while celebrating the season of love.

Visit www.keynode.net to learn more or join the staking event.

About Keynode

Keynode is a crypto staking solutions provider with innovative staking services focusing on security, flexibility, and higher returns. With 7 years of experience, Keynode has built a trusted reputation in the industry and provides users with a reliable platform to stake their assets and earn rewards effortlessly.

Contact us:

Email: info@keynode.net

Phone: (+1) 678-310-6834

Location: 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, United States, New York

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



