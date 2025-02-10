Stryker announces Allan Golston will retire from Board of Directors

Portage, Michigan, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that after 14 years of distinguished service, Allan Golston has notified the company that he will not stand for re-election at Stryker's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be held on May 8, 2025.



Golston joined Stryker’s Board of Directors in 2011 and served as independent Lead Director from 2016 to 2022. He also served on the Governance and Nominating Committee and as Chair of the Compensation and Human Capital and Audit Committees.



“We are grateful for Allan’s many contributions to the board over the years and thank him for his strategic guidance and steadfast support of our growth ambitions,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Stryker. “We thank Allan for his leadership and dedication in helping Stryker advance our mission of making healthcare better.”



Golston has served as the President, United States Program for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation since 2006, and as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2000 to 2006. He is also a director of Harley-Davidson, Inc., a manufacturer of motorcycles and accessories. Golston has extensive experience in auditing, finance and the healthcare industry. He is a certified public accountant and has held hospital finance executive positions. In his service to the Gates Foundation, he has contributed to the strategic formation and operation of successful initiatives to provide healthcare, education and other human needs, all of which gave him an understanding that assisted Stryker in its global efforts to meet the needs of patients and caregivers.



