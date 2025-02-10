Notice of minimum investment amount increase for the EdgePoint Canadian Portfolio

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. (“EdgePoint”) announced today that it is changing the minimum amount of an initial investment in the EdgePoint Canadian Portfolio (the “Fund”) from $20,000 (the “Previous Minimum”) to $100,000 (the “New Minimum”).

The New Minimum investment amount must be met per account and per Fund series. The minimum initial investment is subject to change at EdgePoint’s discretion.

Why is EdgePoint raising the Fund’s minimum initial investment amount?

The Canadian marketplace offers compelling investment opportunities; however, its size can pose investment restrictions. EdgePoint monitors the Fund’s size and inflows to ensure the Investment Team retains the flexibility needed to capitalize on them.

The minimum increase is not being made due to capacity constraints today, but to potentially avoid them in the future. The flexibility to look anywhere in Canada for businesses undergoing positive change unrecognized by the market will never be compromised.

One of EdgePoint’s measures of success is working with advisors who are aligned with its long-term investment approach. It is important to avoid attracting short-term performance chasers rather than like-minded investors.

Raising the minimum investment threshold is a way of measuring an advisor’s alignment with EdgePoint by asking them to put their money (and conviction) where their mouth is. While this change does not guarantee alignment, it reinforces EdgePoint’s goal of delivering strong long-term returns while prioritizing the best interests of its investors. A stronger, more aligned investor base will create a better experience for all.

EdgePoint is not an asset gathering firm. Selling and promoting a fund based on performance always serves the needs of the investment firm over the investor. These are necessary steps to protect the integrity of the Fund and to allow EdgePoint to continue building wealth for their long term and very aligned Canadian investors.

Additional information about the Fund, including the simplified prospectus and Fund Facts, can be found on the Fund’s SEDAR+ profile at www.SEDARPLUS.ca or on EdgePoint’s website at www.edgepointwealth.com.

ABOUT EDGEPOINT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Toronto and owned and operated by investors.

Contact: Patrick Farmer at 416.963.9353 or farmer@edgepointwealth.com.

