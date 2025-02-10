Perseus Mining Half Year Results Webinar

Perth, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALF YEAR RESULTS INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/ February 11, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its H1 FY25 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Monday February 24, 2025.
CALL DETAILS
|Australia: Monday February 24, 2025
Perth – 6:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
|Canada: Sunday February 23, 2025
Vancouver – 2:00pm
Toronto – 5:00pm
|UK: Sunday February 23, 2025
London – 10:00pm
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-ZxGjk55TX63FGgzX1vJQg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 867 5321 5829. For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ktbDKtHol
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.