PURE WALLET: The World’s First ISO-Certified Offline Blockchain Wallet By Pure Wallet LLC & NS Lab

New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Wallet LLC is pleased to announce the introduction of its new blockchain transaction system, which utilizes patented offline technology to facilitate decentralized digital payments and asset storage. The system is designed to address several challenges associated with traditional blockchain transactions, including dependency on internet connectivity, gas fees, and reliance on hardware-based cold storage solutions.





At its core, Pure Wallet’s technology provides an alternative approach by enabling users to conduct transactions without an active internet connection, a feature intended to extend the accessibility of blockchain services to areas with limited connectivity. In addition, the platform eliminates gas fees, significantly reducing transaction costs for frequent users. The solution has been developed to offer a high level of security, supported by ISO 27001 certification, while removing the need for dedicated hardware devices commonly required by conventional cold storage systems.







According to the company, Pure Wallet’s system is engineered to simplify blockchain transactions while maintaining robust security measures. This approach may offer an alternative to established cold storage providers in a market that has traditionally depended on hardware solutions from companies such as Ledger and Trezor. With its streamlined design and focus on operational efficiency, Pure Wallet aims to provide a practical method for managing digital assets, particularly in environments where access to the internet is intermittent or unavailable.

Revolutionizing Blockchain Payments & Cold Storage

Pure Wallet overcomes the major limitations of blockchain payments—gas fees, slow speeds, and reliance on the internet. With its revolutionary security, cost-efficiency, and offline functionality, it is poised to disrupt both the payments and cold storage markets, making blockchain transactions truly practical for everyday use.

Designed for ease of use, Pure Wallet offers a straightforward transaction experience, eliminating the delays and costs often encountered in conventional blockchain operations. By removing common barriers, the platform could enable broader adoption of blockchain technology, particularly for microtransactions. The company anticipates that its solution will be of interest to both end-users and investors, contributing to the evolution of digital asset management.

For Further Details, Please Visit: https://Purewallet.ai .

About Pure Wallet LLC

Pure Wallet LLC is a technology firm dedicated to advancing decentralized digital transactions and secure asset storage. Founded by Andrew Cha and Dr. Dong Seong Kim, the founder and CEO of NS Lab, the company has developed a blockchain solution that leverages patented offline transaction technology and ISO 27001-certified security protocols. The platform is designed to provide cost-effective, secure, and user-friendly blockchain transactions without the limitations of traditional hardware-dependent systems.

https://purewallet.ai/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.