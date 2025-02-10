First National Bank Alaska named top ten bank in America by Forbes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes selected Alaska’s largest community bank, First National Bank Alaska, as one of the top ten banks in the country for their annual list America’s Best Banks. First National ranked sixth in the nation and was the only bank in Alaska to make the list.

The global media company evaluates 11 metrics, including growth, credit quality, profitability and stock performance.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said First National Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer. “I want to extend my gratitude to our customers and congratulate the more than 600 local employees who provide excellent customer service every day. Being ranked as one of the top ten banks in America by Forbes is a reflection of employee dedication to helping fellow Alaskans succeed.”

Alaska’s community bank since 1922, First National Bank Alaska proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2024, Alaska Business readers voted First National “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the ninth year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the fourth time running, and Best Customer Service. The bank was also voted “Best of Alaska” in 2024 in the Anchorage Daily News awards, ranking as one of the top three in the Bank/Financial category for the sixth year in a row. American Banker again recognized First National as a “Best Bank to Work For” in 2024, for the seventh consecutive year.

For more than a century, the bank has been committed to supporting the communities it serves. In 2024, for the eighth consecutive reporting period, over a span of twenty-four years, First National received an Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act performance rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Our dedicated team strives to provide exceptional customer service to meet the banking needs of our fellow Alaskans to help shape a brighter tomorrow.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.

CONTACT: Marketing

(907) 777-3409