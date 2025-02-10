Habit Burger & Grill's Trucks Journey 1,950 Miles, Serve 3,000 Free Double Charburgers on Epic #1 Burger Fan Search

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends are born of whispers and wild hunches. When word spread of the #1 burger fan lurking among the football fan crowds of New Orleans, Habit Burger & Grill launched an unprecedented mission. Just weeks after serving first responders during the L.A. fires, their food truck team loaded up their #1-ranked Double Charburger* and headed east, trading the California coast for the heart of football festivities in search of America's #1 burger fan.

What followed was an epic burger manhunt: diesel engines humming across 1,950 miles of desert highways, roadside diners, and endless possibilities. When the trucks finally rolled into New Orleans, they carried more than food—they carried an obsession to get the #1-ranked burger into the hands of America’s #1 burger fan.

From die-hard football fanatics to joyful locals and hard-working police officers and security teams… and even NFL legends like Isaac Rochell and Braxton Berrios, the California-born burger created an unexpected frenzy. The truck team's momentum carried them straight into the Sports Illustrated Party full of VIPs, where they served their free Double Char until 3:30 a.m.

"The response was absolutely electric," said Jack Lettenmair, Habit’s Director of Marketing Strategy, and the weekend’s impromptu Chief Burger Ambassador. "We even attended the big game with a gentleman who looked remarkably similar to a certain legendary NFL coach—and let's just say he knew his way around a Double Char. I feel like we almost found our #1 burger fan. Almost."

Lettenmair, joined by social creators Michael DiCostanzo, Mackenzie Dimatteo, Alisha Marie, Zane Hijazi, and Almost Andy Reid, took to the streets with unbridled enthusiasm, bullhorn in hand, turning the French Quarter into an impromptu burger festival.

"I've lost my voice, and this bullhorn has officially become an extension of my arm," Lettenmair laughed, "but seeing thousands of people discover the #1 burger in America made it all worth it.”

The burger celebration may have concluded, but Habit Burger & Grill's mission to unite the #1-ranked Double Char with America’s #1 burger fan continues.

"This weekend proved what we've always known," Lettenmair added. "Nothing hits the spot like a Charburger, no matter who you are or where you are—even if we have to drive 1,950 miles to make it happen. We’ll never give up until we find the true #1 burger fan.”

Somewhere in America, The One awaits—unaware that their perfect burger is searching for them.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Newsweek, Daily Meal, Thrillist

