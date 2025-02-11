Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against IIPR, AstraZeneca, FTAI, and Revance and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI), and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Class Period: February 27, 2024 - December 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2025

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IIPR was experiencing significant declines in rent and property-management fees in connection with certain customer leases; (2) the foregoing would likely impair IIPR’s ability to maintain FFO and revenue growth; (3) accordingly, IIPR’s leasing operations were less profitable than IIPR had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, IIPR’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the IIPR class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IIPR

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 - December 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 21, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AstraZeneca engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, AstraZeneca faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, AstraZeneca understated its legal risks; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm AstraZeneca’s business activities in China; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the AstraZeneca class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AZN

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Class Period: July 23, 2024 - January 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company reported one-time engine sales as Maintenance Repair & Overhaul revenue when FTAI only performs limited repair and maintenance work on the engine assets sold; (2) FTAI presents whole engine sales as individual module sales, thereby overstating sales and demand; (3) the Company depreciates engines that are not on lease, which misleadingly lowers the reported cost of goods sold and inflates EBITDA; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the FTAI class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FTAI

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 - December 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Revance was in material breach of the Distribution Agreement; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; (3) all the foregoing increased the risk that the Tender Offer would be delayed and/or amended; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Revance class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RVNC

