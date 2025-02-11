NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has recognized Xero as the Top Accounting Software for Small Businesses in February 2025. The selection reflects Xero’s impact in streamlining financial management, enhancing automation, and providing real-time financial insights for small businesses worldwide.

Best Accounting Software for Small Business:

Xero - a cloud-based accounting platform designed to simplify financial management

To make getting started even easier, Xero is offering 90% off for the first six months, helping small businesses access powerful financial tools at a minimal cost.

As small businesses continue to navigate complex financial environments, efficient accounting software has become a necessity rather than a convenience. With shifting regulations, digital banking integrations, and the increasing demand for automation, businesses require solutions that simplify processes without sacrificing accuracy. Xero’s recognition highlights its role in addressing these needs, offering cloud-based accounting tools that help business owners manage cash flow, expenses, payroll, and tax reporting with greater efficiency.

Founded in 2006, Xero has grown into a global leader in cloud-based accounting, serving 4.2 million subscribers across New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company has built a reputation for innovation, with its platform designed to help small businesses manage finances seamlessly while staying connected to banks, advisors, and financial reports in real time.

Better Business Advice evaluated multiple accounting software solutions, focusing on automation, ease of use, scalability, and integrations. Xero’s ability to provide a centralized financial hub, automate invoicing and reconciliation, and integrate with over 21,000 banking institutions contributed to its recognition as a top choice. The platform’s real-time reporting tools also stood out, enabling businesses to track performance metrics and make data-driven decisions.

"Xero’s comprehensive approach to small business accounting ensures that business owners can focus more on growth and less on financial administration," said an Expert Consumers spokesperson. "With automated bank feeds, cloud-based access, and seamless integration with business applications, Xero delivers a reliable solution for businesses looking to optimize financial management."

Cloud-Based Accounting for a Changing Business Landscape

Digital transformation continues to shape small business operations, with cloud-based accounting software playing a key role in modern financial management. Xero provides a range of features that align with industry trends, including automated payment reminders, expense tracking, and mobile accessibility. Businesses can manage their accounts from anywhere, improving efficiency and ensuring financial data remains up to date.

Payroll management is another area where automation is increasingly essential. Xero’s integration with Gusto streamlines payroll processing, allowing businesses to calculate pay, deductions, and tax compliance without manual intervention. With small businesses facing tighter margins and growing compliance requirements, having an accounting solution that simplifies payroll and financial reporting is crucial.

The ability to scale is also a driving factor behind Xero’s recognition. Small businesses often require flexibility as they grow, and Xero’s tiered pricing plans provide an adaptable approach. From startups managing essential accounting needs to established businesses handling payroll and multi-currency transactions, the platform offers scalable solutions without requiring businesses to switch software as operations expand.

Addressing Small Business Needs

Beyond automation and scalability, Xero’s platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of third-party applications. Whether a business operates in retail, professional services, hospitality, or e-commerce, Xero supports industry-specific tools that enhance functionality. By connecting with apps for inventory management, invoicing, and financial planning, businesses can create a tailored accounting system that meets their specific needs.

With many small businesses operating on tight schedules, mobile accessibility remains an important factor in accounting software selection. Xero’s mobile app ensures that business owners can track transactions, reconcile accounts, and send invoices from any device, providing the flexibility to manage finances on the go.

As digital accounting continues to evolve, platforms that emphasize automation, real-time insights, and cloud-based access will remain critical for small business success. Xero’s recognition by Better Business Advice reflects the broader shift towards accounting solutions that reduce administrative burdens and improve financial transparency. Xero is also making it simple to get started by offering 90% off for the first six months

