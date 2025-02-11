Novartis bolsters late-stage cardiovascular pipeline with agreement to acquire Anthos Therapeutics for USD 925 million upfront

Anthos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing abelacimab, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the FXI inhibition pathway





Abelacimab is currently in Phase 3 development, with the lead indication for prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation





Acquisition adds a late-stage asset and is aligned with Novartis strategic focus, strength and expertise in the cardiovascular therapeutic area





Transaction expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions



Basel, February 11, 2025 – Novartis today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., a Boston-based, privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with abelacimab, a late-stage medicine in development for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is fully in line with Novartis’ growth strategy and therapeutic area focus, leveraging the company’s strength and expertise in the cardiovascular area.

Anthos Therapeutics, launched by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis in 2019, has advanced abelacimab through clinical development under a license from Novartis. Abelacimab is a novel, highly selective, fully human monoclonal antibody designed to induce effective hemostasis-sparing anticoagulation through Factor XI inhibition. Phase 2 data showed a significant reduction in bleeding events in patients taking abelacimab versus a standard of care direct-oral anticoagulant in patients with atrial fibrillation (AZALEA1,2). Three Phase 3 clinical trials are ongoing for patients at risk of arterial and venous clots, one in patients with atrial fibrillation (LILAC-TIMI 763) and two in cancer associated thrombosis (ASTER4) and (MAGNOLIA5).

“We are excited to join forces to advance the development of abelacimab, a potential first-in-class treatment and safer approach for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation as well as cancer-associated thrombosis,” said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “Welcoming Anthos Therapeutics strengthens our focus in the cardiovascular space and complements our portfolio of life-changing treatments, comprehensive clinical programs, and strategic collaborations that help thousands of patients with heart disease around the world.”

In July 2022 abelacimab received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of thrombosis associated with cancer. In September 2022 abelacimab was also granted a Fast Track Designation for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation.

“Abelacimab is a potential first-in-class medicine, which promises to be an effective and safer approach to preventing thrombosis and stroke than the current standards of care.” said David Soergel, M.D., Global Head, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism Development Unit, Novartis. “We are proud that this medicine originated at Novartis and have been impressed with the Anthos Therapeutics team’s expertise and dedication and with the great progress they have made on the program. Now is the right time to bring abelacimab back into the Novartis CRM pipeline.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will make an upfront payment of USD 925 million upon closing of the transaction, subject to certain customary adjustments, and potential additional payments of up to USD 2.15 billion upon achievement of specified regulatory and sales milestones. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Abelacimab

Abelacimab is a novel, investigational, highly selective, fully human monoclonal antibody that binds tightly to Factor XI to block its activation and prevent the generation of the activated form (Factor XIa). This mimics natural Factor XI deficiency, which is associated with protection from thromboembolic disease.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

References

