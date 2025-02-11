Ignitis Group – the best investor relations company in Lithuania

Ignitis Group, a renewables-focused integrated utility, has been recognised for the second consecutive time as one of the top investor relations companies in the Baltics. At the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2025, the company secured second place in this category, becoming the only Lithuanian listed company to receive such recognition.

This award was granted for achieving the best results in transparency, corporate governance, and investor relations. All issuers were evaluated based on securities trading, public disclosures, and surveys of professional market analysts and journalists.

"This recognition demonstrates that our efforts to ensure clear and transparent communication with investors are yielding results. We aim to continuously build trust in Ignitis Group and its shares. In addition to regular public earnings calls and meetings with investors, we place great emphasis on retail investors," says Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė, Chief of Staff to CFO and Head of Investor Relations at Ignitis Group.

Last year, the company was the first among issuers in the Baltics to organise an international event, Investor Day 2024, dedicated to retail investors. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the company’s key projects in green energy, distribution networks and electromobility, and to meet the management responsible for implementing the strategy. They also visited the Kruonis pumped storage hydroelectric plant and the Tauragė wind farm to see energy production firsthand. In addition, the company actively participates in regional and Baltic investor conferences and festivals.

Moreover, last year, Ignitis Group updated its investor website, providing comprehensive and continuously updated information about the company's operations, financial results, and other data of interest to investors.

Ignitis Group is the largest publicly listed company in the Baltic States, with a market capitalisation exceeding 1.5 billion euros. The company's shares are owned by about 25,000 investors, primarily in Lithuania and Estonia. In 2024, Ignitis Group's annual share turnover exceeded 60 million euros, ranking second among Baltic stock exchange companies.

About the awards

The methodology for the Nasdaq Baltic Awards is developed by an independent international assessment committee and the Baltic stock exchanges. Companies are assessed based on securities trading, public disclosures, and surveys of market analysts and journalists.

