Roquette Reshapes the Pharmaceutical Coating Landscape with an Innovative and High-Performance Platform

Lille – 11 February 2025 - Roquette launches a new coatings platform, combining cutting-edge performance with eco-consciousness, designed to meet the growing demand in prescription pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and OTC markets. With this game-changing platform, Roquette now offers one of the widest excipient portfolios on the market, with reliable, high-quality options to meet customers’ diverse needs, all in one place.

Featuring Tabshield® ready-to-use film coating systems and ReadiLYCOAT® plant-based ready-to-use coating systems, this platform provides groundbreaking solutions that speed up production while meeting the needs of a more diverse patient population.

Enhanced solutions: Tabshield® now offers flexible, high-performance film coatings for both immediate and enteric release, while ReadiLYCOAT® redefines film coating and sugar-free sugar coatings with plant-based polymers.

Production efficiency enhancement: ReadiLYCOAT® coatings reduce overall coating process times relative to traditional coatings while ReadiLYCOAT® XC xylitol-based sugar-free sugar coating system reduces sugar-coating from days to hours.

Eco-friendly: ReadiLYCOAT® premixes use a water-soluble, plant-based polymer, reducing solvent use and carbon emissions.





Paul Smaltz, Head of the Pharmaceutical Solutions Business Unit at Roquette, declared: “With this new coatings platform, Roquette is not just delivering products – it is unlocking new possibilities. From accelerating production timelines to meeting patient needs, we are shaping the future of pharmaceutical innovation. This platform embodies our commitment to addressing the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry while providing high-performance, eco-friendly solutions that benefit both manufacturers and end users alike.”

The global market for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical coatings is projected to reach 2.7 bn euros by 2027*, driven by increasing demand for innovative, patient-friendly dosage forms. Coatings allow better patient compliance thanks to taste and odor masking, smoother coatings for easier swallowing and color to differentiate tablets.

Roquette’s new platform aligns perfectly with market trends, offering manufacturers a way to deliver sustainability, speed, and superior performance with its range of ready-to-use premixes.

In 2023, Roquette joined forces with Kofitech, a specialist in film coating materials. This partnership combines Roquette’s plant-based innovation expertise with Kofitech’s technical know-how, to tackle the challenges of the coatings market.

It also addresses the growing need for inclusive healthcare, with ReadiLYCOAT® premixes for white, clear and customized color coatings and ReadiLYCOAT® XC sugar-free sugar alternative solution, offering premixes which are not only effective and efficient but also sustainable and resilient over time. Both ranges are water-soluble, eliminating the need for organic solvents, reducing environmental impact and cutting carbon emissions.

Tabshield® is a registered trademark of Kofitech Co., Ltd.

ReadiLYCOAT® and Lycoat® are registered trademarks of Roquette Frères.

*Source: Kline

About Roquette

Roquette is a family-owned global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients. Founded in 1933, the company currently operates in more than 100 countries, through more than 30 manufacturing sites, has a turnover of around 5 billion euros, and employs almost 10,000 people worldwide.

Life and nature have been our sources of inspiration for decades. All our raw materials are of natural origin. From them, we enable a whole new plant-based cuisine; we offer pharmaceutical solutions that play a key role in medical treatments; and we develop innovative ingredients for food, nutrition and health markets. We truly unlock the potential of nature to improve, cure and save lives.

Thanks to a constant drive for innovation and a long-term vision, we are committed to improving the well-being of people all over the world. We put sustainable development at the heart of our concerns, while taking care of resources and territories. We are determined to create a better and healthier future for all generations.

Discover more about Roquette at this link.

About Kofitech

Kofitech is a South Korea-based company specializing in innovative film coating materials for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

With a strong focus on quality, performance, and sustainability, Kofitech develops advanced solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers and consumers worldwide.

The company’s expertise lies in delivering high-quality, versatile coating systems, including immediate-release, controlled-release, and enteric coatings.

Kofitech's commitment to innovation and technical excellence has positioned it as a trusted partner in the industry, enabling its clients to enhance product performance, streamline manufacturing processes, and improve patient outcomes.

Kofitech is dedicated to addressing the challenges of the modern pharmaceutical landscape, offering sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions that meet global regulatory standards.

For more information, visit Kofitech's website. http://www.kofitech.co.kr/

