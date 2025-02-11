Recording of LHV Group's 11 February investor webinar

To give an overview of the 2024 Q4 and 12 month financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 11 February. An overview of the company's progress was given by Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Group and Meelis Paakspuu, CFO of LHV Group.

The live coverage was followed by 44 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmt0XVLumrU

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,200 people. As at the end of December, LHV’s banking services are being used by nearly 460,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 114,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus is protecting a total of 170,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





Priit Rum

Communications Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



