Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Poised to Reach USD 4,161.9 Million by 2035, Driven by 7.9% CAGR and Innovation in SLIT | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Allergy Immunotherapy Market is poised for substantial growth, with market valuation projected to increase from USD 1,942.1 million in 2025 to USD 4,161.9 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies worldwide, along with advancements in treatment methodologies and rising awareness of immunotherapy as an effective long-term solution.

The immunotherapy treatment market has gained significant attention recently due to its innovative approach to fighting cancer. However, it is important to note that a growing allergy immunotherapy market utilizes similar immunotherapy principles to treat allergies.

While allergy immunotherapy is distinct from cancer-focused immunotherapy treatment, the two have certain similarities. Both rely on the immune system to fight disease and involve biologics to stimulate an immune response. Additionally, the success of cancer immunotherapies has spurred interest in applying similar approaches to other disease areas, including allergies.

Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d39303433

The allergy immunotherapy market is a rapidly growing sector of the healthcare industry, driven by a wide range of factors shaping the current landscape. Key drivers include the increasing prevalence of allergies, advancements in biotechnology and immunology, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Allergy immunotherapy is a treatment to prevent allergic reactions caused by food, grass pollen, dust, and bee venom, among other causes. Allergy immunotherapy aids in controlling symptoms among people suffering from allergies such as rhinitis, asthma, and conjunctivitis, among other common allergies.

Allergy immunotherapy involves injections regularly that generally increase the dosage to develop resistance in the patient. With a progressive increase in dosage, the patient's immunity system becomes less fragile due to the increased production of blocking antibodies that fight the foreign substances that cause allergies.

Asthma is a key part of allergy because it is often triggered by allergic reactions and is closely linked to other allergic conditions. Therefore, the asthma allergy immunotherapy market is a sub-segment of the larger immunotherapy market, focused specifically on developing products for treating asthma and allergic conditions.

Market Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Allergies: The increasing incidence of allergic reactions such as environmental and food allergies necessitates treatment with immunotherapy, boosting market growth. For instance, allergic rhinitis affects roughly 10% to 30% of the global population.

The increasing incidence of allergic reactions such as environmental and food allergies necessitates treatment with immunotherapy, boosting market growth. For instance, allergic rhinitis affects roughly 10% to 30% of the global population. Growing Awareness: The rising awareness about allergies and their types potentiates the demand for their treatment.

The rising awareness about allergies and their types potentiates the demand for their treatment. Technological Advancements : Advancements in diagnostic techniques help physicians in clinical decision-making, ensuring effective treatment.

: Advancements in diagnostic techniques help physicians in clinical decision-making, ensuring effective treatment. Personalized Medicine : The growing demand for personalized medicine and the development of new and advanced allergy immunotherapy products is contributing to market growth.

: The growing demand for personalized medicine and the development of new and advanced allergy immunotherapy products is contributing to market growth. Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT): The increasing adoption of sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is contributing to market growth.







Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Market Valuation: Expected to grow from USD 1,942.1 million (2025) to USD 4,161.9 million (2035) at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Dominant Region: North America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth.

Key Drivers: Increasing allergy prevalence, advancements in immunotherapy solutions, and growing awareness of long-term benefits of AIT.

Technological Innovations: Development of personalized allergen vaccines, AI-driven drug discovery, and recombinant DNA-based therapies.

Leading Players: ALK-Abelló, Stallergenes Greer, LETI Pharma, Allergy Therapeutics, and HAL Allergy dominate the market.

Treatment Preference: Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT) is gaining traction due to its convenience and non-invasive nature.

Future Trends: Rising demand for precision medicine, digital healthcare solutions, and wearable allergy monitoring devices.





"The Allergy Immunotherapy Market is undergoing a paradigm shift, with rapid advancements in personalized medicine and biologics playing a crucial role in treatment efficacy. The increasing focus on patient-centric care, coupled with strong regulatory support and technological innovations, will propel the market to new heights. Additionally, the rise of AI-driven diagnostics and digital therapeutics will further enhance patient outcomes and improve compliance with long-term immunotherapy treatments." Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/allergy-immunotherapy-market

Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market Shifts Towards Patient-centered Care with Emphasis on Quality of Life

Europe is expected to remain the leading regional market for allergy immunotherapy during the assessment period, accounting for more than half of the global market value. The region's dominance is attributed to a wide population with various allergies. The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) reports that over 150 million people, representing 20% of the region's population, currently suffer from chronic food allergies.

Allergic rhinitis and asthma have been identified as extremely common allergies, affecting 100 million and 70 million people, respectively. Furthermore, the organization reported that by 2025, 50% of Europe's population could be affected by allergies, thus creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the allergy immunotherapy market.

The prevalence of allergies in Europe is also mounting into a huge economic burden due to consequential productivity losses in European nations. On the back of these factors, European governments and bodies, including EAACI, are working on raising awareness among people. They are calling for better medical education and treatments, thereby positively influencing the market's growth in the region.

The German allergy immunotherapy market is undergoing noteworthy growth. Germany's well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure are contributing to market growth. Moreover, the country's robust regulatory framework and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the adoption of allergy immunotherapy treatments among patients.

Pharmaceutical companies operating in the German market are developing innovative immunotherapy solutions driving the market. For instance, Germany was the first country where ALK's innovative tree SLIT-tablet, ITULAZAX®, was introduced in 2019. Owing to the high prevalence of tree pollen allergies in northern Europe, Germany is a significant market for the product. In studies, ITULAZAX® showed therapeutic advantages all during the tree pollen season. An easy-to-take, once-daily SLIT tablet, ITULAZAX® is ideal for usage at home and is convenient. It is authorized for use in patients with moderate-to-severe allergic rhinitis and/or conjunctivitis caused by pollen and whose symptoms cannot be properly managed with symptom-relieving medicine.

The United Kingdom allergy immunotherapy market is experiencing significant growth in recent years. The market is growing primarily owing to the rising prevalence of allergies, especially asthma, rhinitis, and conjunctivitis. Around 20% of the population in the United Kingdom suffers from one or more allergy disorders, making it one of the nations with the top prevalence rates in the world. 20% of the population in the country suffers from allergy rhinitis (AR), one of the more prevalent issues. The rising prevalence of respiratory conditions, including allergies, COPD, and asthma, is one of the key factors driving market expansion.

Numerous factors, such as environmental pollution, lifestyle changes, and genetic predisposition, have contributed to the rising prevalence of allergies in the United Kingdom. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for personalized treatment options, advancements in medical technology, and a favorable regulatory environment.

The government has been evaluating the framework for allergy labeling in the wake of fatal situations involving food-related allergies. The aim is to provide customers in the country who suffer from food allergies more confidence in the products they consume. This has further fueled the market growth by creating a favorable environment for innovation and the development of new treatment options.

The availability of advanced diagnostic tools, such as skin prick tests and serum-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) tests, is boosting the adoption of these treatments. Moreover, the favorable reimbursement policies for allergy immunotherapy treatments by the National Health Service (NHS) are making these therapies more accessible to patients.

Sublingual Immunotherapy Emerges as a Popular Treatment Option in North America Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Although North America holds a relatively lower share than Europe, it is likely to remain the second highly lucrative region through the assessment period. The US is poised to remain at the forefront of the North American market, accounting for the bulk of market value owing to the high prevalence of allergies in the region.

The American College of Allergy and Asthma (ACAAI) estimates that allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, affecting more than 50 million people and resulting in expenses worth more than USD 18 billion every year.

Moreover, children are at a higher risk of allergies. According to the 2014 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), 8.4% of children in the United States under age 18 suffered from allergic rhinitis, 10% from respiratory allergies, 5.4% from food allergies, and 11.6% from skin allergies. Due to the aforementioned facets, the demand for allergy immunotherapy could prevail high in the future.

The United States allergy immunotherapy market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing incidences of allergies and the rising demand for advanced treatment options. For instance, according to a study from the International Food Information Council published in May 2022, about 32 million individuals in the United States have reported having food allergies. About 200,000 people visit the emergency department each year due to these allergies.

Food allergies in young people were also discovered to be prevalent. Approximately 40.0% of children with food allergies are allergic to more than one food, and one in every thirteen children in the United States has been diagnosed with a food allergy. This country's need for allergy immunotherapy is anticipated to increase speedily due to such situations.

According to estimates from the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (FDA), one in five of the about one million children who are allergic to peanuts in the United States are likely to overcome their allergy. Immunotherapy, which can be administered by the patient and used as medicine in home healthcare settings, has demonstrated good and long-term effects in allergic individuals. As a result, immunotherapy has become a viable and safe alternative subcutaneous route for persistent and recurring allergies.

The adoption of subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) for treating allergies is on the rise in the United States. Additionally, the availability of customized allergy immunotherapy, such as cluster and mix therapy, is gaining traction among healthcare professionals and patients alike. These therapies offer improved efficacy and safety, leading to their increased adoption.

The increasing availability of advanced technologies, such as molecular diagnostics and genetic testing, further drives the market growth in the United States. These technologies help in accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment planning, improving patient outcomes.

The Canada allergy immunotherapy market is experiencing robust growth due to several factors. The increasing prevalence of allergies in Canada, particularly common allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and animal dander, has contributed to the market growth. According to the Canadian Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Foundation, about 20% of People in Canada suffer from allergies, and the number is projected to continue rising.

Food Allergy Canada estimated that about three million citizens of Canada, representing 7.5% of the country's population, suffer from food allergies. As a result, the regulatory authorities of Canada are taking a proactive approach to develop and approving allergy immunotherapy products. For instance, Health Canada recently approved using sublingual immunotherapy tablets to treat grass pollen allergy. This has created a favorable regulatory environment, enabling pharmaceutical companies to bring new and innovative products.

Immunotherapy as a primary treatment option for allergies is gaining momentum in the country. Leading companies operating in the market are focusing on developing personalized treatment options that cater to the specific needs of individual patients. For instance, in 2016, Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. revealed the commercial release of Blexten in Canada for the management of long-term spontaneous urticarial and periodic allergic rhinitis.

Collaborative Efforts between Industry and Government Foster Innovation in East Asia Allergy Immunotherapy Market

East Asia is projected to remain a prominent region for the global allergy immunotherapy market, backed by a vast population base in China, Japan, and South Korea suffering from various kinds of allergies. Allergic rhinitis is one of the most common allergies in China and has significantly increased in the previous two decades.

Similarly, according to the Japanese Society of Pediatric Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JSPACI), oral immunotherapy is gaining tremendous traction in the region owing to its convenience, especially among patients suffering from allergic rhinitis. These factors are likely to continue to drive the market on a positive growth trajectory through the assessment period.

There is substantial evidence that the incidence of food allergies is rising in developing nations, with rates of food allergies reported in China comparable to those in Western nations. This has led to an increased demand for effective treatment options among the country’s vast population, which includes a significant proportion of young adults and children who suffer from allergies.

The strong focus of the government of China on healthcare and the expansion of the country’s healthcare infrastructure has contributed to the market growth. The government has increased investment in healthcare, including establishing specialized medical institutions and promoting research and development of innovative and effective allergy immunotherapy products.

Industry-government partnerships are also contributing to market growth. The government’s support has created a favorable environment for industry growth. This has led to significant advancements in research and development activities, new product launches, and increased investments in the market. Therefore, the China allergy immunotherapy market is poised for continued growth.





High Demand for Advanced Procedures

The growing incidence of allergies and the subsequent spending on medical treatments are enabling market players to enhance their treatment offerings. Players are enhancing the existing SLIT drugs, which have proven efficient in treating airway allergies, atopic dermatitis, and a few food allergies.

Recent surveys have suggested that SLIT remains a popular choice among consumers over SCIT, despite its limitations, owing to its accessibility. Moreover, it has been noted that the prevalence of food allergy rises by 10% every year, leading to higher demand for immunotherapy for food allergies.

By the same token, oral immunotherapy is gaining prominence among medical professionals and patients, especially in the treatment of allergic rhinitis. Oral immunotherapy is primarily used to control the incidence of allergic reactions caused by accidental or unintentional allergen exposures for individuals with minimal levels of tolerance. On this premise, market players are focusing on improving their offerings on the oral immunotherapy front.

On the other hand, macroeconomic factors such as increasing levels of pollution, changing eating habits, and increased consumption of alcohol are resulting in an increased prevalence of skin and other allergies, further boosting the need for allergy immunotherapy.

Global Therapy Area Industry Analysis: Market Forecasts, Competitive Landscape & Key Trends across 20+ Countries - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/therapy-area

Key Players of Allergy Immunotherapy Industry

ALK Abello

Stallergenes Greer

Allergy Therapeutics

HAL Allergy Group

Biomay AG

HollisterStier Allergy

Desentum OY

Anergis

DBV Technologies

Roche

Dermapharm Holdings

Novartis AG

Others



Key Segments of Allergy Immunotherapy Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into slit tablets, oral, injections, other product type.

By Immunotherapy Type:

In terms of immunotherapy type, the industry is divided into sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), subcutaneous immunotherapy (allergy shots), and intralymphatic immunotherapy (ILIT)

By Indication:

In terms of indication, the industry is divided into allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, food allergy, atopic dermatitis and other indication

By Allergen Type:

In terms of allergen type, the industry is divided into pollens, house dust mites (HDM), mould, animal dander, bee venom, cockroaches/insects and other allergan type

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segregated into institutional sales and retail sales.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Explore Related Research Reports on Healthcare Domain:

The global allergy treatment market is estimated to account for USD 22.8 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 42.7 billion by 2034.

Global sales of allergy diagnostics stand at around USD 6220 million in 2024 and is slated to thrive at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034. The adoption revenue of allergy diagnostics to attain a valuation of USD 13060.1 million by 2034.

As per Future Market Insights, the IgE allergy blood test market is anticipated to attain a value pool of USD 30 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for IgE allergy blood tests is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% to USD 50 billion in 2033.

The global sales of oral controlled release drug delivery technology are estimated to be worth USD 42.1 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 84.2 billion by 2035.

The global sales of sphingolipids is estimated to be worth USD 693.9 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 1,145.6 million by 2035.

The global sales of drug formulation are estimated to be worth USD 1.7 trillion in 2025 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.8 trillion by 2035.

The global stoma/ostomy care market holds a valuation of USD 3.8 Billion by the end of the year 2022. Throughout the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the market is likely to display growth at a CAGR of 4.9%, and is expected to hold a market value of around USD 6.5 Billion in 2033.

The sales of Patient Positioning Systems have the potential to expand significantly, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. The global patient positioning system market size is expected to be valued at USD 508.4 million by 2024. By 2034

The global artificial tears market is expected to register a valuation of USD 3.4 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a valuation of USD 5.8 billion by 2034.

The global sales of artificial pancreas device systems are estimated to be worth USD 374.3 million in 2025 and are anticipated to reach USD 875.3 million by 2035.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube