[Latest] Global Aircraft Component Market Size/Share Worth USD 1,599.5 Billion by 2034 at a 5.28% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Aircraft Component Market Size, Trends and Insights By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jet, General Aviation Aircraft, Helicopters), By Component (Engine, Wheel and Brakes, Landing Gear, Avionics, Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Cockpit System, Others), By End Users (Commercial, Military, Government), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aircraft Component Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 956.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 977.5 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,599.5 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.28% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Aircraft Component Market: Overview

Aircraft components are made of metal alloys, although composites are made of carbon fiber and various fiberglass resins. Aircraft components are structural components of the aircraft. Factors such as growing demand for commercial aircraft, increasing investment by OEMs and aviation companies in the manufacturing of aircraft components, and growing aircraft modernization are some of the factors mainly driving the aircraft component market.

The increasing defense budget by major countries on developing aircraft and aviation components is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as the high cost of aircraft components, less market penetration in many underdeveloped countries, lack of universal directives, and counterfeiting of the aircraft components mainly restrain the market growth.

The rapidly expanding aviation industry in emerging countries such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and ASEAN is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The OEMs operating in the market collaborate with aviation companies to manufacture customized components.

The Global Aircraft Component market is segmented by aircraft type, component, end user, and region. By aircraft type, the commercial aircraft segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of commercial aircraft across the globe. The growing development of commercial aircraft and increasing travel and tours are expected to drive the market growth of this segment.

By component, the engine segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of engines being replaced compared to the other components. The engine is the main component of the propulsion system, and it is the aircraft’s powerhouse.

By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all these, the North American region dominated the global market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of the well-developed aviation industry coupled with the increasing defense budget by the government of the U.S. on aircraft modernization projects. The major countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing air travel and increasing presence of the primary key players. The major countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 977.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1,599.5 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 956.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.28% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Aircraft Type, Component, End Users and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Aircraft Component market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Aircraft Component industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, market giants, and niche players who have studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value-addition prospects. In addition, the report covers key players’ profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.





Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Aircraft Component market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Aircraft Component market forward?

What are the Aircraft Component Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Aircraft Component Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Aircraft Component market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Aircraft Component Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Aircraft Component market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held the largest Market share in 2025 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of the major key players in the region, such as Jamco Corporation, Bombardier Inc., GE Aviation, and Honeywell International Inc. in the region.

Various factors such as the presence of a well-established aviation industry, availability of infrastructure, increasing investment by the global companies in the region, growing disposable income, increasing air travel, and supportive government policies are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

The major countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly driving the overall market growth. U.S. dominated the North America aircraft component market due to the well-established supply chain network for aircraft parts.

Furthermore, supportive stringent regulations and growing FAA regulations pertaining to aircraft part manufacturer approval processes in the U.S. will boost the market’s growth. Various factors such as robust demand for commercial and military aircraft, growing aircraft modernization programs, and increasing air passenger traffic are some of the factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors such as the growing expansion of the air fleets, increasing investment in the acquisition of the new aircraft, technological advancements, growing defence budget on the aircraft’s modernization, the increasing presence of the global aviation companies in the region and increasing domestic air traffic in the area are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

China held the highest market share in the Asia Pacific market. The presence of a well-established aviation industry, the presence of a large number of OEMs, the growing air number of air travellers, and increasing investment by the government as well as private companies in the region are mainly driving the market growth of China. For instance, in 2025, about 700 million travelers are expected to fly, representing the highest volume to date.

Europe is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The major countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Netherlands are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors, such as the rapidly expanding tours and travel industry, the presence of well-established aviation companies, and growing stringent regulations about aviation standards, are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

List of the prominent players in the Aircraft Component Market:

Jamco Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Aviation

GKN Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace

Heracleum Group

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Liebherr Group,

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Rolls-Royce plc

Others

The Aircraft Component Market is segmented as follows:

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jet

General Aviation Aircraft

Helicopters

By Component

Engine

Wheel and Brakes

Landing Gear

Avionics

Fuel System

Hydraulic System

Cockpit System

Others

By End Users

Commercial

Military

Government

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

