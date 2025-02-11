Parfin hires Dr. Jacob Mendel, former JP Morgan and Intel, as new co-CTO Rayls





London, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parfin, leader in digital asset infrastructure driving institutional adoption globally, announces the appointment of Dr. Jacob Mendel as its new co-CTO of Rayls. Renowned worldwide for his expertise in cybersecurity, blockchain, and machine learning, Jacob takes on the challenge of reinforcing Rayls, the EVM blockchain system to which Parfin is a core contributor, ensuring scalability, security, and innovation in a highly competitive sector.

With an impressive career that includes positions such as General Manager of Intel's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, Executive Director of Blockchain and Applied Research at JP Morgan, and Head of Cryptography and Cybersecurity at State Street, Israeli-born Jacob is also a professor at the Coller School of Management, Tel Aviv University, where he led cutting-edge initiatives in cryptography and cybersecurity research. His practical experience is complemented by a solid academic background, marked by 23 approved patents and research in areas such as AI/ML, post-quantum cryptography and blockchain technology.

"I joined Parfin for its unique combination of exceptional talent and innovative technologies tailored to financial services, particularly its integrated approach to DeFi and TradFi," Jacob said. "The company's mission to lead the digital transformation of institutions and clients using blockchain and digital assets resonates deeply with my passion for cutting-edge technology and its transformative impact on traditional industries."

As co-CTO, Jacob's priorities include strengthening Parfin's technological infrastructure, focusing on scalability and cybersecurity, and fostering innovation within the engineering team. "My goal is to build a collaborative and innovative culture where cross-functional teams can thrive and explore new technological frontiers. Furthermore, I want to ensure that Parfin continues to be synonymous with trust and excellence in the digital finance sector, quickly adapting to market changes," he stated.

Jacob also brings a significant track record in projects of global impact. For example, he led the development of a scalable and secure platform for managing digital assets, integrating blockchain, cryptography, and regulatory compliance at JP Morgan. He’s a successful entrepreneur building fast-growing startups, playing key roles in expanding teams and technological systems.

"Dr. Jacob's expertise in cybersecurity and blockchain will be crucial for Parfin's continued growth at such an important moment for the company, as we are working on several fronts, including Drex," said Marcos Viriato, CEO of Parfin.

About Parfin

Parfin is Brazil’s leader in digital asset infrastructure and is expanding internationally. With major clients in its portfolio, ranging from banks to crypto-native companies, the company’s mission is to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets by providing solutions that simplify access to the ecosystem while maintaining the high standards expected by the market. Parfin is the only Brazilian company competing for the technology behind Drex, Brazil’s digital real, which is currently in its testing phase. For more information: www.parfin.io.



