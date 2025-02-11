Global Cascara Product Market is Estimated at US$ 1.59 billion Valuation by 2034 : Fact.MR

Rockville , Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an updated industry report compiled by Fact.MR, revenue from the global cascara product market is estimated to reach US$ 610.3 billion in 2024 and thereafter rise at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2034.

Companies' strategic focus on launching social media campaigns to highlight the nutritional advantages of cascara products is responsible for rising sales in many parts of the world. Due to its distinct flavor profile and possible health benefits, cascara, made from the dried husks of coffee cherries, is becoming more popular. Companies are successfully reaching a larger audience of health-conscious consumers through social media platforms to highlight the nutritional value of cascara. Other than this, sales of cascara products are increasing because of growing consumer interest in superfoods, as several companies are vigorously marketing their health benefits and nutritional values.

North America is forecasted to hold a leading position throughout the projection period. In the United States and Canada, cascara products are becoming more popular, particularly in places with thriving specialty coffee cultures. The Western Europe region is also estimated to hold a significant market share of cascara products due to growing consumer interest in artisanal and luxury items.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for cascara products is projected to reach US$ 1.59 billion by 2034-end.

North America is estimated to hold 29.1% of the worldwide market share in 2024. This market is forecasted to generate revenue worth US$ 177.6 million in 2024.

Revenue from the sales of cascara ready-to-drink beverages is estimated at US$ 223 million in 2024.

The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2034.

Demand for powder/solid cascara products is set to increase at 10.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The market in the United States is analyzed to generate revenue of US$ 343.5 million by 2034.

The market in East Asia is projected to reach US$ 343 million by the end of 2034.





“Businesses are adding more cascara products to their portfolios, such as teas, energy drinks, and flavored powders. This strategy has increased market reach while meeting different consumer preferences,” shares a Fact.MR analyst

High Preference for Powder/Solid Cascara Products

Customers primarily prefer solid or powdered cascara because of how convenient these are to use and handle. While the solid form offers more application options, the powdered form is simple to include in a wide range of meals and drinks. In addition, the shell life is much more in powder or solid form than in liquid form, which increases its desirability for application. Desire for portable and easily handled items is a key element driving global sales of cascara powder and solid forms.

Key Market Players Driving the Cascara Product Market

Some of the leading players of the Cascara Product Market are Olam; Nestlé; Applied Food Sciences; ORAC Beverages; Mountain Top Coffee; Van Drunen Farms; Phuc Sinh Coffee; Now Foods; Swanson Health Product; Nutricargo LLC; Oregon’s Wild Harvest; Terravita; Jhactions Homoeo

Industry News in the Cascara Product Market

In June 2024, Nestlé China launched an upcycled cascara beverage line, tapping into the local demand for tea and rapid product innovation. This new offering delivers a unique ‘coffee meets tea’ experience for consumers. Previously, under the Nescafé Nativ Cascara brand, Nestlé introduced cascara drinks to the Australian market in 2021, positioning them as a healthier choice and pioneering a new category called ‘adult social beverages.’

In December 2023, Phuc Sinh Consumer Products Joint Stock Company introduced cascara tea bags made from Son La Arabica coffee beans. Arabica is not only renowned for producing high-quality Specialty Blue Son La coffee but is also now being utilized to craft premium cascara tea, which has gained recognition in various global markets.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cascara product market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder / solid, liquid), product type (tea, ready-to-drink beverages, syrups, powder), application (flavor enhancement, health supplements, fertilizers), and sales channel (B2B, B2C), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

