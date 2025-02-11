Automotive Audio System Industry Report 2024 with Focus on China, Featuring 13 Suppliers, & System Cases and Trends for 15 Companies Including BYD, Tesla, NIO, BMW, Li Auto and More

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Audio System Industry Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sales of vehicle models equipped with more than 8 speakers have made steady growth.



In 2024, the automotive audio market makes steady growth. In the case of models equipped with at least 8 speakers, the annual sales of such models in 2023 were 8.287 million units, with a penetration rate of 39.4%; the sales from January to July 2024 reached 5.419 million units, with a penetration rate of 47.5%. It is expected to sustain growth rate of about 24% in the next two years, and will be up to about 16.25 million units in 2026.



From 2022 to July 2024 the sales of models by number of speakers are shown below. Overall, the sales of models with more speakers were on the rise year on year.



Luxeed R7



Luxeed R7 packs Huawei's HUAWEI SOUND audio system. Of the 17 speakers arranged inside the car, 15 constitute a 7.1 surround sound field, and combined with the star ring diffusor (equipped with Schroeder diffusor technology, achieving 180 full-angle sound diffusion and balanced sound field performance) and the unique turbo subwoofer, enable stronger low-frequency dive in a smaller volume; 1 speaker is deployed outside the car, and used to play specific sound effects.



ONVO L60



ONVO L60's intelligent cockpit is equipped with a 1000W ONVO SOUND audio system with 18 speakers. It supports 7.1.14 Dolby Atmos, can be linked with the 16-million-color ring cabin waterfall ambient lights, and allows for generation of an exclusive tuning equalizer via AI algorithms.



OEMs deeply self-develop audio systems, and the share of audio brands remains unchanged.



The more speakers and microphones not only means more hardware devices, but also involves a range of tasks such as reconstruction of the sound field, redesign of the audio architecture, and readjustment of the software tuning function. If all of the work is outsourced to suppliers, the total development cost will increase.



Xpeng



For P7+, Xpeng uses speaker diaphragms imported from Germany and independently designs the 20-speaker solution. In the development process, it completed a range of tasks, for example, 1,500+ user listening preference surveys, 100+ speaker diaphragm modulations, 40+ rounds of audio tuning optimization, and 20+ rounds of blind listening tests with cross-level luxury models. The audio solution supports 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos and provides 3 tuning styles and 9-band equalizers for car owners to choose from.



Jiyue



Jiyue 01 and 07 are both equipped with the self-developed Robo Sound audio system. Jiyue 01 bears 16 speakers, supports 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos decoding, and the peak power of amplifiers is 1000W. Jiyue 07 is equipped with 18 speakers, and 16-channel independent amplifiers, and adopts 7.1.2 speaker layout with sky channels, which can bring 360-degree surround effects.



BYD: BYD adopts different speaker configuration strategies according to vehicle orientation:

How much impact do OEMs' self-developed audio solutions have on the market share of audio brands?



According to the data from the publisher, from 2022 to July 2024, except for the model price range of RMB350,000-500,000, the penetration rate of brand suppliers in other price ranges didn't decrease, but rose steadily. It can be seen that brand suppliers still firmly dominate the market of audio systems for mid-to-high-end models, and are not affected by the model of 'some OEMs self-developing audio systems'.



While OEMs are working on in-depth self-development of audio systems, brand speaker suppliers are also optimizing automotive acoustic technology.



Harman



In 2024, Harman announced Seat Sonic, a technology which aims to enhance in-car entertainment by integrating sound into seats. The technology moves hardware components from the doors to the seats, reducing design complexity, and uses vibration sensors embedded in the seats to convert audio signals into vibrations, thereby improving the sound field effect in the cabin.



Yamaha



In 2024, Yamaha unveiled Music:AI, a technology which uses AI algorithms to automatically optimize acoustic parameters such as dynamic effect, transparency and volume. The technology is scheduled to come into mass production in 2025 and be promoted globally.



More speakers are not always better, and tuning technology is a way to improve sound effects.



In 2024, the audio system has begun to be deeply integrated with various functions of intelligent cockpits, such as music recommendation and audio-visual linkage. AI algorithms and models allow the sound effect mode to be automatically adjusted according to the user's preferences and the current environment, providing users with more intimate and personalized services. Multi-channel audio systems find broader application, including more ceiling speakers and subwoofer configurations, to achieve better 3D sound effects. To ensure user experience, more speakers in an automotive audio system are inevitable, so are the more speakers and microphones in a car audio system, the better?



Great Wall



In April 2024, Great Wall Motor cooperated with Dirac, a Swedish digital audio tuning supplier, to equip WEY Blue Mountain Intelligent Driving Edition with 'Dirac Virtuo Professional'. Based on sound separation technology, this technology decodes the spatial information contained in ordinary stereo music, re-positions the spatial dynamics and remixes it, and then allows the more than 20 speakers in the car to play it in the corresponding locations according to the spatial layout. This technology lets the narrow sound movement trajectory originally limited by dual channels extend to the entire cabin space, thereby achieving 100% conversion of audio contents, and enabling all types of sound sources to have a three-dimensional sense of space.



Geely



In May 2024, Geely and Flyme Sound Inside jointly released the AI-powered intelligent audio system - 'Flyme Sound'. The system supports 9.1.6 channels and panoramic surround sound. The entire architecture design can accommodate up to 27 speakers, and uses AI algorithms to enable the audio system with intelligent optimization capabilities. It can automatically optimize the sound field distribution, intelligently match the sound effects, and automatically switch virtual venues according to the in-car space, the number of passengers, what to play, etc., in a bid to ensure that every location is the best for listening.



This technology is first installed on Galaxy E5. It is equipped with a total of 16 speakers, including 2 headrest speakers with 4 modes, and can simulate 4 mixing effects and support WANOS panoramic sound.

Global and China Automotive Audio System IndustryTrends

Configuration Schemes for Some Popular Models

Content Per-car Value of Audio System Increases

Foundation Models Expand the Boundaries of Audio Use

Installation of Sound Zone Recognition Increases

KTV Entertainment Functions Are Enhanced

External Amplifiers Become A New Choice for Users

Chip Vendors Take A Deeper Part: Cooperation with Tuning Suppliers,DSP Chips Are Expected to Be Localized

Audio Tuning: Personalized & Precise

Music Cockpit: Audio Links with Lighting and Seats

OTA Is A Value-added Path for Tuning Software

The 'White Label Manufacturer + Tuning Software' Solution Is Expected to Challenge the Market Share of Brand Suppliers

OEMs' Self-developed Solutions Become More Cost-effective: Cases

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Automotive Audio System

1.1 Structure and Function of Automotive Audio

1.1.1 Development History

1.1.2 Composition of Audio System

1.1.3 Audio Host: Integration with IVI System

1.1.4 Digital Amplifier: Types

1.1.5 DSP Amplifier: Introduction

1.1.6 Speaker: Structure

1.1.7 Subwoofer

1.1.8 AVAS

1.1.9 Automotive Microphone: Karaoke Microphone

1.1.10 Automotive Microphone: MEMS Microphone Array

1.1.11 Automotive Microphone: ASR Microphone Array

1.1.12 Automotive Microphone: Installation Location

1.1.13 Automotive Radio

1.2 Audio System Surround Technology

1.2.1 Dolby Atmos Technology

1.2.2 Sound Field Technology

1.2.3 Headrest Audio

1.3 Audio System Material Technology

1.3.1 Built-in Dome Unit

1.3.2 Magnesium Silicate Polymer Cone and Aluminum Voice Coil

1.3.3 Dissymmetric Spider

1.3.4 Magnetic Drive System

1.3.5 Magnetic Fluid and Crossover

1.3.6 XStat Sensor

1.3.7 Folded Motion Technology

1.3.8 Bass Technology

1.4 Vehicle Tuning Software Algorithm

1.4.1 EQ Equalizer

1.4.2 Dirac Room Algorithm

1.4.3 DSP Active Speaker

1.4.4 Enhanced Bass Calibration Algorithm

1.4.5 FIFO Buffer Adjustment Technology

1.4.6 Exponential Smoothing Filter Algorithm

1.4.7 Data Storage and Packing Technology

1.4.8 Upsampling Algorithm

1.4.9 3D Audio Reproduction Technology

1.4.10 Multi-zone Sound Replay Technology

1.5 Vehicle Audio Intelligent Technology

1.5.1 Noise Reduction Technology

1.5.2 In-vehicle Calling Rendering Technology

1.5.3 Customizable Zoning Volume Control

1.5.4 Front/Rear Volume Zoning (RSA)

1.5.5 Sound Effect Upgrade Technology

1.5.6 Virtual Scenario Technology

1.5.7 Lightweight Technology

1.5.8 AI tuning Technology



2 Status Quo of Automotive Audio Market

2.1 Market Data

2.1.1 Sales and Penetration Rate

2.1.2 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by Energy Type), 2022-2024

2.1.3 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by Price Range), 2022-2024

2.1.4 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by Class), 2022-2024 (1)

2.1.5 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by Supplier Type), 2022-2024 (2)

2.1.6 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by OEM), 2022-2024 (1)

2.1.7 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by Brand), 2022-2024 (2)

2.1.8 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by Brand Supplier - Standard Configuration), 2022-2024 (1)

2.1.8 Installations and Penetration Rate of Multi-speaker Models (by Brand Supplier - Optional Configuration), 2022-2024 (2)

2.1.9 TOP40 Multi-speaker Cars, Jan.-Jul. 2024

2.1.10 TOP40 Multi-speaker Models, Jan.-Jul. 2024

2.2 Industry Chain



3 Automotive Audio System Suppliers

3.1 Goertek Dynaudio

3.2 Harman

3.3 BOSE

3.4 Martin Logan

3.5 YAMAHA

3.6 Dirac

3.7 Bowers & Wilkins

3.8 Meridian

3.9 HUAWEI SOUND

3.10 ARKAMYS

3.11 Sonavox

3.12 NXP

3.13 AAC Technologies



4 Automotive Audio System Cases and Trends

4.1 Tesla

4.2 BYD

4.3 Xpeng

4.4 Li Auto

4.5 NIO

4.6 Neta

4.7 Great Wall Motor

4.8 Changan

4.9 Geely

4.10 SAIC

4.11 FAW

4.12 BMW

4.13 Mercedes-Benz

4.14 Xiaomi

4.15 Leapmotor

4.16 Other Models

