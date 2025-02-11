Argentina Loyalty Programs Market and Future Growth Dynamics 2025: Compound Annual Growth of 14% Forecast During 2025-2029, with Argentinian Loyalty Programs Market Set to Reach $1.23 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Argentina is expected to grow by 16.7% on annual basis to reach US$729.2 million in 2025.



In value terms, the loyalty market in Argentina has recorded a CAGR of 19.2% during 2020-2024. Argentina's loyalty market will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.1% during 2025-2029 and is forecast to increase from US$624.6 million in 2024 to reach US$1.23 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Argentina. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The loyalty programs landscape in Argentina is dynamic, with businesses adapting to technological advancements, collaboration opportunities, sustainability imperatives, and the e-commerce surge. Argentine businesses are trying to gain competitive advantage by incorporating advanced technologies, creating coalition partnerships, promoting sustainability, and focusing on personalization. Focus is on aligning loyalty strategies with these trends to drive customer retention and long-term growth.



Integration of Advanced Technologies in Loyalty Programs

Argentine businesses leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to personalize loyalty programs. For example, Banco Galicia, one of Argentina's leading banks, uses data analytics to customize its "Quiero!" rewards program, offering tailored benefits to cardholders based on their spending patterns.

The rise of digital payment adoption in Argentina, accelerated by the pandemic, has created abundant consumer data.

Increasing competition in retail, banking, and e-commerce sectors encourages brands to differentiate by using AI to personalize experiences. The popularity of digital wallets like Mercado Pago, which collects data from millions of users, has pushed brands to adopt data-driven strategies.

More brands will adopt AI and predictive analytics, refining customer segmentation and improving loyalty programs.

Advanced analytics will drive more dynamic reward structures, increasing customer satisfaction and retention. Companies that fail to adopt data-driven approaches risk being left behind in a competitive market.

Growth of Coalition Loyalty Programs

Coalition loyalty programs, where multiple businesses collaborate, are on the rise. Club Personal, operated by Telecom Argentina, partners with various retail brands, allowing customers to earn points through diverse channels and redeem them across multiple categories, such as shopping, entertainment, and travel.

The success of coalition programs like Club La Nacion, which aggregates rewards from different sectors, demonstrates the value of such collaborations.

Coalition programs will likely expand their partnerships, including with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to widen their appeal. Consumers will benefit from greater flexibility in rewards, boosting program participation. Companies joining coalitions will strengthen their customer retention strategies while sharing operational costs.

Emphasis on Sustainability in Loyalty Initiatives

Sustainability-focused loyalty programs are becoming popular. For example, YPF Serviclub, a loyalty program by the state-owned oil company YPF, offers environmentally conscious rewards, such as discounts on eco-friendly products and services.

A growing awareness of environmental issues among Argentine consumers, particularly younger demographics, pushes businesses to align their programs with sustainable practices.

The government's sustainability initiatives and green policies have encouraged companies to integrate eco-friendly measures into their business models.

Loyalty programs emphasizing sustainability will attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Companies will increasingly incorporate eco-rewards, such as carbon offset credits or green products, into their offerings. Sustainability as a value proposition will differentiate brands in a competitive market.

Expansion of E-commerce and Digital Loyalty Platforms

The boom in e-commerce has driven the growth of digital loyalty platforms. For example, Mercado Libre, Argentina's leading e-commerce platform, has integrated loyalty through its "Mercado Puntos" program, offering discounts, free shipping, and streaming service benefits based on purchase volume.

Increased internet penetration and smartphone usage in Argentina have shifted consumer behavior towards online shopping.

The convenience of digital wallets like Uala and seamless payment systems drive e-commerce adoption.

E-commerce platforms will further enhance loyalty offerings, integrating gamification and instant rewards to boost engagement. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) will join digital loyalty ecosystems to remain competitive. Mobile-first strategies will dominate, with an increased focus on app-based loyalty engagement.

Personalization of Loyalty Programs

Personalization in loyalty programs has gained prominence. For instance, Aerolineas Plus, the frequent flyer program by Aerolineas Argentinas, uses customer data to personalize offers such as bonus miles, discounted flights, and tailored vacation packages.

Advancements in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems enable companies to use real-time data to customize rewards and communication.

Competition in the travel and hospitality industry, including from global players like LATAM Pass, has increased the focus on personalized services. Hyper-personalized loyalty programs will become the norm, with businesses offering real-time rewards based on customer behavior.

Companies excelling in personalization will achieve higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Changes in Argentina's Loyalty Market



The loyalty market in Argentina is highly competitive, with a fragmented structure, but consolidation is expected in the coming years. Key players leverage partnerships and digital innovation to stay ahead, while smaller entrants face market and cost barriers. On the regulatory front, stricter data privacy laws and tax implications add complexity, pushing businesses to innovate while ensuring compliance. Over the next 2-4 years, companies that successfully integrate technology, adapt to regulations and offer transparent, customer-centric loyalty strategies will maintain a competitive edge.



Competitive Intensity in the Loyalty Market

Retail giants like Cencosud (via the Jumbo Mas loyalty program) and Carrefour offer competitive loyalty initiatives to retain customers in a market characterized by price sensitivity.

Financial institutions such as Banco Galicia and Banco Santander Rio focus on offering robust loyalty and reward credit card programs, leveraging cashback and points to differentiate themselves.

Marketplaces like Mercado Libre have introduced loyalty tiers (e.g., Mercado Puntos), significantly intensifying competition by blending e-commerce and loyalty benefits.

Type of Players and Market Structure

The fragmented market has numerous players operating across various industries, including retail, banking, airlines, and digital platforms.

While traditional players dominate, startups and tech-focused companies (e.g., mobile app-based loyalty platforms) are increasing their presence.

Growing coalition programs like Club La Nacion integrate multiple businesses, creating competitive differentiation and driving customer retention.

High initial investment in technology and data analytics is a barrier for smaller businesses. Entrenched customer loyalty to existing programs of major players poses significant challenges for new entrants.

Consolidation is likely as smaller players find competing difficult, leading to dominant programs from major players. Collaboration across sectors will intensify, with loyalty partnerships between airlines, retail, and banks becoming more common. Increasing adoption of digital and AI-driven analytics will differentiate competitive offerings.

Recent Regulatory Developments

Argentina's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), modeled after the EU's GDPR, enforces strict data collection, storage, and usage standards.

Loyalty programs relying on customer data for personalization face challenges in complying with these regulations. For instance, programs must secure explicit customer consent before using data for analytics or targeted promotions.

Rewards and points accrued through loyalty programs may face increased scrutiny from tax authorities, especially for programs tied to financial institutions or high-value rewards.

Rising compliance costs for companies implementing loyalty programs, especially in maintaining data security and adhering to privacy laws.

Programs must clearly inform customers about point expiry, redemption processes, and customer rights, increasing business operational complexity. Programs with strong data protection measures could gain customer trust, providing a competitive advantage.

Enforcement of PDPL is expected to intensify, prompting businesses to adopt robust data governance frameworks. Regulations may favor increased consumer rights, such as the portability of loyalty points across programs, disrupting traditional loyalty structures.

Governments may further seek to regulate and tax loyalty programs, impacting the financial viability of smaller players.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Argentina

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Argentina. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Argentina Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Argentina

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

