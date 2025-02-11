Aluminum Global Business Analysis Report 2024-2025 & 2030 - Trade Policies and Tariffs Influence Aluminum Pricing and Availability Dynamics

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aluminum is estimated at US$229.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$367.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Technological innovations are critical in promoting recycling within the aluminum industry, fostering a more sustainable circular economy. Advanced sorting and separation technologies improve the efficiency of recycling processes, decreasing the reliance on primary aluminum production from bauxite ore. Technological advancements are pivotal in shaping the future of aluminum.

The adoption of additive manufacturing (3D printing) allows for the creation of complex, lightweight aluminum structures with minimal waste. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being utilized to optimize production efficiency and minimize energy use. Research into new aluminum alloys promises improved strength, formability, and corrosion resistance. The aerospace sector, in particular, continues to rely heavily on aluminum, employing advanced alloys and manufacturing techniques to enhance the performance and efficiency of aircraft and spacecraft.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transportation End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$133.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Packaging End-Use segment is also set to grow at 7.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $59.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.5% CAGR to reach $88.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (Chinalco), China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 327 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $229.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $367.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Urbanization and Industrialization Drives Demand for Aluminum

Growing Popularity of Lightweight Vehicles Propels Aluminum Use in Automotive Industries

Green Building Initiatives Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Aluminum

Increasing Aluminum Recycling Rates Throws the Spotlight on Sustainability

Advances in Aluminum Alloy Development Spur Adoption in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

Trade Policies and Tariffs Influence Aluminum Pricing and Availability Dynamics

Fluctuating Energy Prices Impact Aluminum Production Costs

Innovation in Aluminum Fabrication Technologies Generates Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics Drives Consumption of Aluminum

Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Sustain Growth in Aluminum Demand

Stringent Environmental Regulations Strengthen Business Case for Recycled Aluminum

Expansion of Renewable Energy Sector Bodes Well for Aluminum Consumption

Volatility in Raw Material Supply Crucial for Market Growth Dynamics

The Shift to Sustainable Packaging Accelerates Demand for Aluminum

High Conductivity Features Propel Use of Aluminum in Electrical Applications

Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Aluminum Manufacturing Drives Market Innovation

Growing Shipbuilding Activities Generate Opportunities for Aluminum

Enhancement in Aluminum Composite Materials Spurs Use in Architectural Applications

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (Chinalco)

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Rio Tinto Ltd.

RUSAL

Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

