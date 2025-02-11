Refrigerated Warehousing Market Revenues to Grow from $85 Billion in 2024 to $241 Billion by 2030 - Led by Lineage, Conestoga Cold Storage, Americold Logistics, NewCold Cooperatief UA, and Tippmann Group

Analyze Global and Regional Growth Trends & Shares for Evaporators, Compressors, Condensers, Controls & Vessels, Pumps, and Valves & Auxiliary Equipment

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Refrigerated Warehousing Market was valued at USD 85.04 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 240.98 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.78%.

The surge in e-commerce, particularly in the grocery and food sectors, is a major driver of the Refrigerated Warehousing Market. The growing preference for online grocery shopping and home delivery services has significantly increased the demand for efficient cold storage solutions to handle perishable goods.

Consumers now expect quick, reliable, and safe delivery of fresh food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, driving retailers to invest in refrigerated warehousing to maintain product quality and safety throughout the supply chain. Moreover, the rise of online platforms dedicated to perishable goods, such as fresh produce, dairy, and frozen foods, has led to a dramatic increase in the volume of cold chain logistics.

North America held the largest market share in 2024. The Refrigerated Warehousing Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of factors including the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products, advancements in cold storage technologies, and the rising popularity of e-commerce, particularly in food and pharmaceutical sectors. The growing consumer preference for fresh and perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, seafood, and frozen foods, has placed a greater emphasis on the need for efficient and reliable refrigerated storage solutions.

As the demand for these products expands, retailers and suppliers are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art refrigerated warehouses to ensure the safety, quality, and shelf life of temperature-sensitive items. The pharmaceutical industry is also contributing to the market's growth, with a rising need for controlled environments to store vaccines, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive medical products. Furthermore, advancements in refrigeration technologies, such as energy-efficient cooling systems and the integration of IoT for real-time monitoring and temperature control, are making refrigerated warehousing solutions more sustainable and cost-effective.

The rapid growth of e-commerce and the shift towards direct-to-consumer delivery models have created a need for robust cold chain infrastructure to facilitate the timely delivery of perishable goods. Additionally, the increasing focus on food safety regulations and the implementation of stringent guidelines for the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive goods are driving investments in refrigerated warehousing across the region. As consumer demand for fresh and frozen goods continues to rise, and industries like pharmaceuticals and e-commerce evolve, the North American Refrigerated Warehousing Market is poised for continued growth, with enhanced technological capabilities, sustainability practices, and logistical efficiencies further shaping the future of the market.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Perishable Goods in E-Commerce and Retail
  • Expanding Global Food Trade and Supply Chain Complexities
  • Technological Advancements in Refrigeration and Automation

Market Challenges

  • Rising Operational Costs
  • Supply Chain Disruptions and Demand Fluctuations

Market Trends

  • Expansion of the Global Food and Pharmaceutical Industries
  • Growth in E-Commerce and Online Grocery Delivery
  • Technological Advancements in Cold Chain Logistics

Key Players Profiled in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market

  • Lineage, Inc.
  • Conestoga Cold Storage
  • Americold Logistics, Inc.
  • NewCold Cooperatief UA
  • Tippmann Group
  • Nichirei Corporation
  • United States Cold Storage
  • FreezPak Logistics

Report Scope

Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Type:

  • Evaporators
  • Compressors
  • Condensers
  • Controls & Vessels
  • Pumps
  • Valves & Auxiliary Equipment

Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Temperature:

  • Chilled
  • Frozen

Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Application:

  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Milk & Dairy Products
  • Others

Refrigerated Warehousing Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait
    • Turkey

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages188
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$85.04 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$240.98 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate18.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5trprk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Refrigerated Warehousing Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Refrigerated Storage
                            
                            
                                Refrigerated Warehouse
                            
                            
                                Refrigerated Warehousing
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration
                            
                            
                                Refrigeration System
                            
                            
                                Warehousing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data