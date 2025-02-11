Refrigerated Warehousing Market Revenues to Grow from $85 Billion in 2024 to $241 Billion by 2030 - Led by Lineage, Conestoga Cold Storage, Americold Logistics, NewCold Cooperatief UA, and Tippmann Group

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Refrigerated Warehousing Market was valued at USD 85.04 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 240.98 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.78%.

The surge in e-commerce, particularly in the grocery and food sectors, is a major driver of the Refrigerated Warehousing Market. The growing preference for online grocery shopping and home delivery services has significantly increased the demand for efficient cold storage solutions to handle perishable goods.

Consumers now expect quick, reliable, and safe delivery of fresh food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, driving retailers to invest in refrigerated warehousing to maintain product quality and safety throughout the supply chain. Moreover, the rise of online platforms dedicated to perishable goods, such as fresh produce, dairy, and frozen foods, has led to a dramatic increase in the volume of cold chain logistics.





North America held the largest market share in 2024. The Refrigerated Warehousing Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of factors including the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products, advancements in cold storage technologies, and the rising popularity of e-commerce, particularly in food and pharmaceutical sectors. The growing consumer preference for fresh and perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, seafood, and frozen foods, has placed a greater emphasis on the need for efficient and reliable refrigerated storage solutions.



As the demand for these products expands, retailers and suppliers are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art refrigerated warehouses to ensure the safety, quality, and shelf life of temperature-sensitive items. The pharmaceutical industry is also contributing to the market's growth, with a rising need for controlled environments to store vaccines, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive medical products. Furthermore, advancements in refrigeration technologies, such as energy-efficient cooling systems and the integration of IoT for real-time monitoring and temperature control, are making refrigerated warehousing solutions more sustainable and cost-effective.



The rapid growth of e-commerce and the shift towards direct-to-consumer delivery models have created a need for robust cold chain infrastructure to facilitate the timely delivery of perishable goods. Additionally, the increasing focus on food safety regulations and the implementation of stringent guidelines for the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive goods are driving investments in refrigerated warehousing across the region. As consumer demand for fresh and frozen goods continues to rise, and industries like pharmaceuticals and e-commerce evolve, the North American Refrigerated Warehousing Market is poised for continued growth, with enhanced technological capabilities, sustainability practices, and logistical efficiencies further shaping the future of the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Perishable Goods in E-Commerce and Retail

Expanding Global Food Trade and Supply Chain Complexities

Technological Advancements in Refrigeration and Automation

Market Challenges

Rising Operational Costs

Supply Chain Disruptions and Demand Fluctuations

Market Trends

Expansion of the Global Food and Pharmaceutical Industries

Growth in E-Commerce and Online Grocery Delivery

Technological Advancements in Cold Chain Logistics

